Get predictable, low-cost Cloud Object Storage for active workloads with the One-Rate Plan

With enterprise data volumes surging and workloads become increasingly dynamic, organizations face a growing challenge in managing their cloud storage costs. Many enterprises, ISVs, and partners build solutions on Cloud Object Storage to serve large volumes of end-user data through fixed-price services like video production platforms, media content delivery systems, large AI/ML and analytics workloads. For clients storing data with high-activity and data transfer over public endpoints, cost predictability is essential.

Leading cloud providers today still charge for storage, data access, and egress on public network separately. This piecemeal model creates unpredictable costs, especially for workloads with high data activity. For high-activity workloads using public endpoints, clients often face egress fees up to $0.09/GB, per-operation API charges (PUTs, GETs, LISTs), and unpredictable usage-based billing—making it difficult to forecast costs or price their own services competitively.