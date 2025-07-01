Get predictable, low-cost Cloud Object Storage for active workloads with the One-Rate Plan

1 July 2025
With enterprise data volumes surging and workloads become increasingly dynamic, organizations face a growing challenge in managing their cloud storage costs. Many enterprises, ISVs, and partners build solutions on Cloud Object Storage to serve large volumes of end-user data through fixed-price services like video production platforms, media content delivery systems, large AI/ML and analytics workloads. For clients storing data with high-activity and data transfer over public endpoints, cost predictability is essential.
Leading cloud providers today still charge for storage, data access, and egress on public network separately. This piecemeal model creates unpredictable costs, especially for workloads with high data activity. For high-activity workloads using public endpoints, clients often face egress fees up to $0.09/GB, per-operation API charges (PUTs, GETs, LISTs), and unpredictable usage-based billing—making it difficult to forecast costs or price their own services competitively.
One-Rate Plan on IBM Cloud Object Storage cuts through the cost complexity by offering a single monthly rate per GB of stored data, with no separate charges for retrieval, API requests, or data transfer within generous built-in allowances. Pricing is tiered by storage volume: the more you store, the lower your $/GB rate—a single rate applied across your entire storage capacity.
It’s an all-inclusive rate, tiered by capacity range, and determined by the monthly storage you maintain. You pay a simple, fixed rate for each GB of data stored, independent of access patterns or transfer volumes; making it easier to predict and better budget for storage costs and avoid surprise fees as data activity grows month over month.
1Rate applies for regions in North America and Europe (South America and AP rates are published in the pricing table)
2Egress is free up to 100% of stored capacity/month (Overage rate of $0.05/GB/month applies when egress usage is greater than storage capacity)
3 Class A Ops (PUT, COPY, LIST) are free up to 1,000 × GB stored (Overage rate of $0.005/1,000 Ops when usage is greater than storage capacity)
4 Class B Ops (GET, HEAD) are free up to 5,000 × GB stored (Overage rates of $0.004/10,000 Ops when usage is greater than storage capacity)
The more you store, the more you save—your monthly rate ($/GB) drops as your volume grows. Allowances for egress and API operations will scale automatically with your storage capacity.
We are offering up to 70% off promotional pricing for IBM Cloud Object Storage’s One-Rate Plan, starting 1 July through 30 September 2025. No code is required, but time is limited.
Disclaimer: Promotion period is from 1 July – 30 Sep 2025. Offer applies to new IBM Cloud Object Storage workloads only. Clients who enroll during the promotion period will retain the promotional price as their ongoing rate. This offer cannot be combined with other Cloud Object Storage discounts. Prices may be subject to annual increases. IBM reserves the right to withdraw or revise this promotion with 30-day advance notice.