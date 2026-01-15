Distributed hybrid infrastructure (DHI) unifies on-premises, public cloud and private cloud resources with edge locations, creating a single IT infrastructure to support modern applications and workloads.
A critical part of cloud computing evolution, distributed hybrid cloud extends the traditional hybrid cloud model by providing the agility, flexibility and security needed to handle complex distributed environments and accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) adoption.
In recent years, data-intensive applications have exploded, along with the need to process information in near real-time at the edge. Distributed hybrid infrastructure integrates disparate systems into a reliable and secure system so businesses can continually adapt, innovate and keep pace with rapidly changing technologies.
According to a report from 360iresearch, the DHI market size was estimated at USD 5.60 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.95 billion by 2032.1
While distributed hybrid infrastructure and distributed cloud might sound similar, they are not the same technologies.
A distributed cloud is a public cloud service where one cloud vendor delivers infrastructure across multiple locations. For example, the cloud service provider’s data centers, third-party data centers and on-premises. Also, it manages it all from a single control plane.
Distributed hybrid infrastructure consists of solutions that span on-premises, multicloud and edge computing settings, creating a unified management layer for consistent operation, security and workload portability. This approach simplifies IT operations for modern containerized apps.
Distributed hybrid infrastructure (DHI) consists of a unified technology stack based on cloud-native capabilities for application development and deployment. It extends cloud-based principles across an entire hybrid environment.
These are some of the key components:
Virtualization, which uses a software layer called a hypervisor to abstract computer hardware into multiple virtual machines (VMs), is foundational to cloud computing.
Each VM runs its own operating system (OS) and acts like a separate physical computer, sharing the same underlying hardware. It distributes resources (for example, processes, memory, networks, storage) that are traditionally tied to computer hardware across many different locations, which sets the stage for DHI.
Built on top of virtualization, containers are executable units of software that package application code along with its libraries and dependencies. They are a natural evolution from VMs, allowing code to run in any computing environment and creating a layer of portability and speed for modern applications.
Kubernetes, an open source container orchestration platform, schedules and automates the deployment, management and scaling of containerized applications, ensuring they run smoothly regardless of where they are deployed.
Microservices architecture is a design pattern in which a single application is composed of many loosely coupled and independently deployable smaller components or services that communicate with APIs and message brokers. These services are portable and can be deployed anywhere, making them an important part of DHI.
Streaming services like Netflix and HBO use hundreds of microservices to perform tasks ranging from user authentication and content recommendations to video streaming and billing.
A unified management platform provides a single pane of glass for IT teams to deploy, manage and optimize mission-critical workloads across all environments. Its features include orchestration, automation, monitoring and governance tools that streamline workflows and track the overall health and performance of distributed infrastructure and applications.
Distributed hybrid infrastructure (DHI) helps businesses modernize their IT systems and meet their business objectives. Benefits include:
A Gartner Magic Quadrant report on distributed hybrid infrastructure (DHI) revealed a major shift from “cloud-first” to “hybrid-first” strategies, with 90% of organizations expected to adopt hybrid approaches by 2027.2
As businesses modernize their IT strategies, leaders are evolving beyond public cloud strategies and are focused on bringing a cloud-native operating model to non-cloud locations. In response, DHI solutions have emerged to provide the advanced technologies and deployment flexibility needed to meet this demand.
DHI solutions fall into three main categories:
Cloud providers (for example, hyperscalers like Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud) provide the hybrid cloud connectivity between on-premises data centers and cloud environments. They also enable distributed cloud services across multiple geographic regions and availability zones.
Features include unified management tools like centralized dashboards, policy enforcement and workload orchestration.
Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) is a software-defined data center approach to infrastructure that uses virtualization to combine compute, networking and storage components into a single system managed by a software layer.
To support DHI, these platforms can be deployed at multiple sites, providing consistent infrastructure across systems. Major HCI solutions include Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP), IBM Fusion HCI and VMware vSAN.
XaaS (anything as a service) solutions broadly encompass on-demand cloud services, such as SaaS (software as a service), PaaS (platform as a service) and IaaS (infrastructure as a service), CaaS (containers as a service) and more.
This model promotes the agility, reliability and security needed in DHI. It enables businesses to deliver the latest AI and other innovations on a flexible, pay-as-you-go basis. Popular XaaS solutions include IBM® Power® Virtual Server and Red Hat® OpenShift®.
Distributed hybrid infrastructure (DHI) offers major benefits across business sectors. The use cases presented further ahead demonstrate how DHI is transforming infrastructure in key industries:
Financial services firms rely on DHI flexibility to carry out different business objectives. For instance, sensitive or regulated data can be placed in private/on-premises settings to meet security and compliance needs. Workloads that require elasticity and low latency, such as online banking apps, are deployed in the public cloud and at the edge to deliver real-time fraud detection and seamless customer experiences.
Distributed hybrid infrastructure supports electronic health record (EHR) management while also protecting sensitive patient data in private environments to meet strict regulatory requirements (for example, HIPPA). It also plays an important role in modern medicine, improving patient care through real-time AI diagnostics and remote patient monitoring at the edge.
By combining private cloud, public cloud and edge resources, DHI delivers the agile, cost-effective environment that personalized customer experiences demand. For example, point-of-sale systems run at the edge for real-time transactions, while customer data remains in private clouds for security.
DHI plays an important role in modern fleet management by processing data across distributed locations. Real-time monitoring at the edge enables fuel optimization and route guidance. Cloud-based data processing and analytics provide predictive maintenance, compliance reporting and other metrics.
IDC outlines how enterprises are solving complexity and unlocking business value with hybrid architectures designed for AI.
Discover how hybrid cloud and AI solutions are reshaping business strategies. Learn from industry experts, explore strategic partnerships, and dive into case studies that demonstrate how to drive innovation and optimize operations with scalable, future-ready technologies.
Delta Air Lines partnered with IBM to transform its operations and deliver new customer experiences through a hybrid cloud migration.
Learn how organizations can capture business value from their cloud investments from this HFS Research report in partnership with IBM.
Unlock new capabilities and drive business agility with IBM’s cloud consulting services. Discover how to co-create solutions, accelerate digital transformation, and optimize performance through hybrid cloud strategies and expert partnerships.
Run mission-critical workloads in the cloud — high performance, enterprise security, and hybrid-cloud flexibility without re-platforming.
Unify on-premises, private and public cloud environments — open, scalable and secure infrastructure that lets you run workloads where they make the most sense.
Accelerate cloud transformation — expert strategy and delivery for hybrid-cloud innovation, agile infrastructure and sustainable IT growth.
Run enterprise workloads on demand with IBM Power Virtual Server — cloud-native Power infrastructure with performance, flexibility and hybrid-cloud security.
