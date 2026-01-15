A critical part of cloud computing evolution, distributed hybrid cloud extends the traditional hybrid cloud model by providing the agility, flexibility and security needed to handle complex distributed environments and accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) adoption.

In recent years, data-intensive applications have exploded, along with the need to process information in near real-time at the edge. Distributed hybrid infrastructure integrates disparate systems into a reliable and secure system so businesses can continually adapt, innovate and keep pace with rapidly changing technologies.

According to a report from 360iresearch, the DHI market size was estimated at USD 5.60 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.95 billion by 2032.1