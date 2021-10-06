What is distributed cloud?

With this targeted, centrally managed distribution of public cloud services, your business can deploy and run applications or individual application components in a mix of cloud locations and environments that best meets your requirements for performance, regulatory compliance, and more. Distributed cloud resolves the operational and management inconsistencies that can occur in hybrid cloud or multicloud environments.

Most important, distributed cloud provides the ideal foundation for edge computing—running servers and applications closer to where data is created.

The demand for distributed cloud and edge computing is driven primarily by Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), telecommunications (telco) and other applications that need to process huge amounts of data in real time. But distributed cloud is also helping companies surmount the challenges of complying with country- or industry-specific data privacy regulations—and, more recently, providing IT services to employees and users redistributed by the COVID-19 pandemic.