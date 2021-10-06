What is distributed cloud?

Distributed cloud is a public cloud computing service that lets you run public cloud infrastructure in multiple locations—your own cloud provider's data centers, other cloud providers' data centers, third-party data centers or colocation centers, and on-premises—manage everything from a single control plane.
With this targeted, centrally managed distribution of public cloud services, your business can deploy and run applications or individual application components in a mix of cloud locations and environments that best meets your requirements for performance, regulatory compliance, and more. Distributed cloud resolves the operational and management inconsistencies that can occur in hybrid cloud or multicloud environments.
Most important, distributed cloud provides the ideal foundation for edge computing—running servers and applications closer to where data is created.
The demand for distributed cloud and edge computing is driven primarily by Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), telecommunications (telco) and other applications that need to process huge amounts of data in real time. But distributed cloud is also helping companies surmount the challenges of complying with country- or industry-specific data privacy regulations—and, more recently, providing IT services to employees and users redistributed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
You might have heard of distributed computing, in which application components are spread across different networked computers, and communicate with one another through messaging or APIs, with the goal of improving overall application performance or maximizing computing efficiency.
Distributed cloud goes a giant step further by distributing a public cloud provider's entire compute stack to wherever a customer might need it—on-premises in the customer's own data center or private cloud, or off-premises in one or more public cloud data centers that might or might not belong to the cloud provider.
In effect, distributed cloud extends the provider's centralized cloud with geographically distributed micro-cloud satellites. The cloud provider retains central control over the operations, updates, governance, security and reliability of all distributed infrastructure.
The customer accesses everything—the centralized cloud services, and the satellites wherever they are located—as a single cloud and manages it all from a single control plane. In this way, as industry analyst Gartner puts it, distributed cloud fixes with hybrid cloud and hybrid multicloud breaks.
Again, edge computing refers to locating and running application workloads as physically close as possible to where data is created—for example, where users are interacting with devices such as mobile phones or bar code scanners, or where IoT devices such as security cameras or machine sensors are collecting and generating data.
In layperson's terms, edge computing lets you 'bring the math to the data'–put the computation where the data is created instead of moving the data to a centralized cloud data center for processing, and then back to where answers are needed for decision support or process automation. As a result, edge computing is viewed increasingly as essential for applications that process huge volumes of data at high speeds or in real time, when low latency is critical.
You might implement edge computing without a distributed cloud architecture. But distributed cloud makes edge application deployment and management a lot easier. Imagine you run multiple manufacturing plants, each with its own edge server hosted by different cloud service providers, processing data generated from thousands of sensors.
With distributed cloud, you can control and manage everything—such as deploying and managing Kubernetes clusters, making security updates, monitoring performance—from a single control plane, one dashboard and one set of tools from one cloud. Without distributed cloud, these tasks and tools might differ depending on where the edge server is located.
Distributed cloud and edge computing support everything from simplified multicloud management, to improved scalability and development velocity, to deployment of state-of-the-art automation and decision support applications and functionality.
