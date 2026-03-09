What is operational technology (OT)?

Whereas information technology (IT) focuses on data processing and storage, OT aims to ensure that physical devices run safely and reliably in asset-heavy environments.

Operational technology supports critical infrastructure, including power grids, water treatment plants, transportation systems, healthcare networks and industrial manufacturing facilities. All the systems and layers used to manage industrial operations—the sensors, controllers, networks and control software that work alongside valves, motors, pumps, robotic arms and other equipment—comprise OT.

Though OT systems are different from traditional IT components, they are increasingly connected to IT networks and the internet. This convergence helps businesses optimize operational technology management (OTM) practices, but it also makes OT systems more complex and more vulnerable to cyberthreats.

According to the IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2026, the manufacturing sector is the most attacked industry, representing 27.7% of all incidents within top industries. More than 20% of businesses experienced an industrial cybersecurity incident in the past year, with four in 10 incidents disrupting operations.

Disruptions to OT-driven infrastructure can quickly cascade and affect large populations, so vigilant OT management must be a strategic priority for businesses looking to optimize and secure OT ecosystems.

Typically, that means relying on advanced OTM tools.

OT management tools provide enterprises with a centralized platform for tracking assets, monitoring system health and security operations in real time and coordinating responses when something goes wrong.

OTM tools can, for example, automatically discover new devices on industrial networks and build an up‑to‑date inventory of controllers and other OT assets. They can even map how devices are connected and which production processes they support, so engineers get a complete picture of the impact of system events and interactions.

With the help of OTM solutions, OT enables businesses to coordinate machines and automation workflows across locations and environments so they can maximize productivity and ensure consistent, high-quality output in critical business sectors.