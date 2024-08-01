AI Academy
Put AI to work for IT operations

Generative AI is transforming the way we do business. Yet, too many people treat genAI like a science experiment instead of a value generator that helps ensure your IT is working in the right places, in the right quantity, and at the right time.

So how do you go about optimizing IT with generative AI? How do you measure value, and how will it generate revenue and growth for the business and deliver desired outcomes? In this episode of AI Academy, learn how generative AI can save your IT teams time by automating tasks and streamlining IT processes.

What you’ll learn
  • Why AI serves as accelerators and assistants, not replacements
  • How genAI can save your IT teams time by automating tasks and streamlining IT processes
  • How genAI can provide greater visibility and more granular insights into application costs and performance and optimize your IT operations
I can see genAI helping IT teams become more efficient [and] effective so they can do more with what they’ve got. Bill Lobig Vice President of Product Management IBM Automation® 
How to take action

Are you ready to start putting AI to work for your ITOps? Read our guidebook and learn how you can harness the power of AI to boost IT automation.

