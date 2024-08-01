Generative AI is transforming the way we do business. Yet, too many people treat genAI like a science experiment instead of a value generator that helps ensure your IT is working in the right places, in the right quantity, and at the right time.



So how do you go about optimizing IT with generative AI? How do you measure value, and how will it generate revenue and growth for the business and deliver desired outcomes? In this episode of AI Academy, learn how generative AI can save your IT teams time by automating tasks and streamlining IT processes.