Businesses live and die based on the reliability of their products. That’s why observability is so vital to business success, allowing leaders to understand and explore the internal state of their systems and applications. In this episode of AI Academy, Vikram Murali explains why observability is so important in the AI era and provides actionable advice on how to establish a solid observability strategy that improves IT resilience.
  • How observability differs from monitoring
  • Why observability is necessary to scale AI
  • How an observability strategy enables business resilience
Observability is a day zero problem. Because having the right observability infrastructure in place is the only way operations teams can ensure their AI estate is built to scale. Vikram Murali Vice President, Product Development IBM Automation® 

Learn the different ways observability can enhance your ITOps team's productivity, and how to choose the right solutions for proactive — and even predictive —management of IT and applications.

Related resources

Put AI to work for IT operations

Stop treating genAI like a science experiment and start using it as a value generator. Learn how you can supercharge your IT operations by putting AI to work.

The ROI of AI-powered IT automation infographic

Business success today is measured by uptime and high customer satisfaction. That means that for many organizations, IT is the business.

Supercharge your IT Automation

Maximize your operational resiliency and the performance of cloud-native applications with AI-powered observability and IT automation tools.
