New cybersecurity advisory highlights defense-in-depth strategies

In 2023, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) conducted a red team operation against an FCEB (Federal Civilian Executive Branch) organization. In July 2024, CISA released a new CSA that detailed the findings of this assessment along with key findings relevant to the security of the organization’s network.

One of the interesting findings of this SILENTSHIELD assessment was the renewed importance placed on defense-in-depth strategies. This was determined after the FCEB organization failed to respond effectively to the network breach and lacked sufficient controls to log the simulated attack.