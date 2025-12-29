What is enterprise application integration?

Business systems—including customer relationship management (CRM), business process management (BPM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), database management and supply chain management software—ordinarily struggle to communicate with each other. They might use different programming languages, operating systems and data formats and exist in separate environments or architectural layers.

EAIs help these systems exchange critical data points, overcoming incompatibilities that would otherwise hamper business operations. Integration solutions also allow organizations to use legacy systems, preserving critical historical data and eliminating the need to rebuild applications each time developers introduce new services.

Finally, EAIs enable systems to share automations, accelerating and simplifying workflows across departments. In an e-commerce context, for example, organizations can use an integration platform to automatically process payments, update inventory and create shipping labels each time a customer places an order—even when these processes take place across different systems or environments.

EAI architectures can help support distributed networks, where applications and services are loosely coupled and operate independently. Traditional EAI platforms were often on-premises, server-based middleware, such as enterprise service buses, that the organization’s IT team installed and operated internally. Today, many organizations also use integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solutions to facilitate and manage integrations.

iPaaS provides a similar service, and is a type of enterprise application integration solution, though its delivery and operating model are different—iPaaS is hosted externally and delivered through the cloud. In practice, many organizations, particularly larger organizations, use both: legacy EAI for core on‑premises systems and external iPaaS for cloud and SaaS integrations.​