Artificial Intelligence IT infrastructure

What is AI sovereignty?

Published 04 February 2026
A control center with many computer screens
By Stephanie Susnjara and Ian Smalley

AI sovereignty, defined

AI sovereignty is an organization’s or nation’s capacity to control its artificial intelligence (AI) technology stack, including related IT infrastructure, data, AI models and operations.

As global AI adoption increases, AI sovereignty has evolved from a data residency concern into a holistic strategy. Modern AI systems operate continuously and depend on sensitive data and proprietary models. They present new challenges around accountability, auditability and data governance.

Businesses now require authority over where data resides and how it is used. They need AI-driven governance over who operates AI platforms, where and how models are deployed and whether regulatory requirements are enforced.

Overall, AI sovereignty goes beyond typical data sovereignty and data compliance regulations. It entails preserving autonomy over data security and compliance, ensuring operational resilience and preserving competitiveness in the age of AI.

Industry newsletter

The latest tech news, backed by expert insights

Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.

Thank you! You are subscribed.

Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.

Why is AI sovereignty important?

AI sovereignty has become a priority as organizations scale their AI and generative AI (gen AI) workloads. According to an IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) study, approximately 79% of surveyed executives believe that AI will positively impact their revenue by 2030. This rapid adoption creates new dependencies on AI infrastructure and raises issues around control, compliance and competition.

Overall, digital sovereignty has become crucial for governments and enterprises alike. The IBM 2025 CEO Study shows that leaders are focusing on AI and cloud strategies while addressing sovereignty-related challenges. This trend is driving investment in sovereign cloud and AI that businesses—from startups to large enterprises—can fully control and govern.

Governments worldwide are also building sovereign AI capabilities and advancing national AI strategies. They are doing so to protect national security concerns and ensure technological sovereignty in AI systems in the public sector

Lastly, AI technology raises sovereignty issues that extend beyond traditional IT infrastructure. For instance, AI models, such as foundation models and large language models (LLMs), rely on continuous training and updates, while inference happens in real time across complex IT environments. Regulatory requirements include not only data storage (for example, private cloud storage) but also model performance and decision-making operations. In sum, building control into the system architecture has become essential.

AI Academy

Is data management the secret to generative AI?

Explore why high-quality data is essential for the successful use of generative AI.
Go to episode

AI sovereignty versus sovereign AI

The terms AI sovereignty and sovereign AI are closely related and often used interchangeably. While they are often treated as synonymous, understanding their nuances can help clarify what enterprises need to achieve control over their AI systems.

  • AI sovereignty: AI sovereignty refers to an organization’s or nation’s control over its AI ecosystem, including data, models, operations and governance. It includes the authority to determine how AI systems are used, who operates them and whether they comply with local rules.
  • Sovereign AI: Sovereign AI involves infrastructure and technical capabilities that organizations build and control directly (for example, data centers, GPUs, computes). It also includes AI models built, trained and deployed within regional boundaries that use local data.

In sum, sovereign AI provides the necessary technical foundation for AI sovereignty.

How does AI sovereignty work?

AI sovereignty involves moving away from traditional data residency and data storage. AI systems operate continuously, process sensitive information in real time and make independent decisions that require ongoing governance and oversight.

It should be viewed as a holistic strategy that involves the following core components:

  • Data sovereignty
  • Operational sovereignty
  • Digital sovereignty
  • AI infrastructure

Data sovereignty

Organizations ensure that all data used in AI systems (for example, training datasets, real-time inputs, model outputs) remains subject to the laws of the country or region where it was generated.

Data sovereignty involves more than storage location. It encompasses how data flows through AI pipelines, who can access it and how it’s protected during its lifecycle.

Operational sovereignty

Continuous control over AI systems ensures that critical infrastructure is always on and accessible. This scope includes retaining authority over system availability, performance management, disaster recovery (DR)cyber recovery and automation capabilities.

Operational sovereignty also includes the ability to audit operations, modify configurations and ensure business continuity, even during geopolitical disruptions and regulatory changes.

Digital sovereignty

Organizations must control AI technology, including models, algorithms and training processes, whether proprietary or open source.

Digital sovereignty enables businesses to inspect how models work, understand why they make specific decisions and verify that AI behavior complies with internal rules and regulatory mandates.

AI infrastructure

AI infrastructure includes GPU units (for example, NVIDIA GPUs) for training LLMs and inference, data centers with sufficient compute and storage capacity, networking infrastructure and APIs.

These resources provide the accelerated computing foundation needed to support AI applications and workloads at scale.

AI development and deployment models

Organizations implement AI sovereignty through various infrastructure and AI strategies designed for their distinct requirements and use cases. These approaches include:

  • Public cloud and hybrid cloud
  • On-premises and distributed cloud

Public cloud and hybrid cloud

Some organizations use public or hybrid cloud settings for AI-driven workloads. They maintain sovereignty through controls like region-specific infrastructure, customer-managed encryption keys and automated governance frameworks.

Often built on sovereign cloud foundations, this approach offers scalability and operational efficiency while preserving control over data and operations.

On-premises and distributed cloud

Other enterprises choose on-premises or distributed cloud models for maximum autonomy, operating AI infrastructure within their own data centers or through locally controlled providers.

This approach assists in maintaining direct authority over workflows and the entire AI stack.

Benefits of AI sovereignty

AI sovereignty delivers various benefits that help organizations control their AI environments. As the global AI industry expands toward USD 1 trillion by 2031¹, these advantages become increasingly crucial.

The advantages of AI sovereignty include the benefits listed here:

  • Security and data protection: Enables organizations in highly regulated industries (for example, healthcare, finance) to implement tailored security controls, zero-trust access and enhanced encryption. These data protection capabilities shield proprietary data, intellectual property and model operations. Such cybersecurity measures also help protect against malicious actors and supply chain threats.
  • Regulatory compliance and risk mitigation: Provides the architecture and controls needed to continuously demonstrate compliance with regulations (for example, GDPR, HIPAA, EU AI Act). Organizations can demonstrate where AI systems run, how data is used and how decisions are made. This helps avoid penalties and preserves market access across jurisdictions.
  • Operational resilience and business continuity: Reduces dependence on external AI solution providers and foreign-controlled infrastructure, building protection against geopolitical disruptions, vendor outages and evolving regulatory changes. Organizations are also able to maintain operations and protect revenue streams, even when external factors affect access to AI services.
  • Competitive advantage and AI innovation: Enables organizations to innovate faster, safeguard proprietary capabilities and retain competitiveness. By controlling AI infrastructure and models, organizations can fine-tune systems with sensitive data and customize AI behavior to specific requirements.
  • Sustainability and resource control: Allows firms to streamline energy consumption and resource deployment based on local priorities by controlling where and how AI workloads run, harnessing renewable energy sources and aligning operations with environmental commitments.

AI sovereignty best practices

An AI sovereignty plan begins with laying out best practices that correspond with existing infrastructure and business goals.

Outline sovereignty requirements

Establish data residency needs, regulatory obligations, operational independence standards and acceptable risk thresholds. Use this plan to help guide architectural decisions and vendor or partnership selection.
Build sovereignty into architecture

Embed controls at the infrastructure level rather than layering them onto existing systems. This design includes customer-operated control planes and governed AI inference that runs within defined boundaries.
Implement oversight and auditing

Deploy real-time visibility into data flows, model behavior, access patterns and operational activity. Automated monitoring enables organizations to demonstrate compliance on demand and detect sovereignty violations.
Maintain deployment flexibility

Design systems that can move between environments (for example, on-premises, private cloud, edge) with full interoperability, without losing sovereignty controls. This flexibility reduces vendor lock-in and provides options as regulations and business needs and initiatives evolve.
Determine clear AI governance

Create policies that define AI usage, data-handling requirements, model approval processes and incident response procedures. AI governance ensures that technical controls conform to organizational values and regulatory requirements.

Authors

Stephanie Susnjara

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Ian Smalley

Staff Editor

IBM Think

Resources

AI agents run on data—is yours ready?

Your data is your competitive edge. Learn how to unlock it securely and drive measurable ROI from AI in this short webinar.
Data management explained

Techsplainers by IBM breaks down the essentials of data for AI, from key concepts to real‑world use cases. Clear, quick episodes help you learn the fundamentals fast.
Unify and access your data to help scale your AI

Learn why the path to AI-ready data often starts with effective access to both structured and unstructured data and the challenges that can impede data leaders.
Legal overhead turned into strategic insight

Learn how an AI-powered legal agent helps accelerate decision-making, reduce manual work and improve compliance.
AI Academy: Building a data strategy for enterprise AI

In this episode, Cathy Reese explains how organizations today need a data strategy that’s ready for advanced AI, which will require them to harness their highest quality data assets.
The hybrid, open data lakehouse for AI

Simplify data access and automate data governance. Discover the power of integrating a data lakehouse strategy into your data architecture, including cost-optimizing your workloads and scaling AI and analytics, with all your data, anywhere.
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025

Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get up-to-date insights into cybersecurity threats and their financial impacts on organizations.
The data leader’s guide to AI-ready data

Understand the actionable steps data leaders can take to overcome data challenges, establish the groundwork for a trusted data foundation and help get your organization’s data ready for AI.

How the C-suite is turning information into impact

Explore insights from 1,700 CDOs in this cross-industry report for data leaders.
Related solutions
IBM StreamSets

Create and manage smart streaming data pipelines through an intuitive graphical interface, facilitating seamless data integration across hybrid and multicloud environments.

 Explore StreamSets
IBM® watsonx.data™

Watsonx.data enables you to scale analytics and AI with all your data, wherever it resides, through an open, hybrid and governed data store.

 Discover watsonx.data
Data and analytics consulting services

Unlock the value of enterprise data with IBM Consulting®, building an insight-driven organization that delivers business advantage.

 Discover analytics services
Take the next step

Unify all your data for AI and analytics with IBM® watsonx.data™. Put your data to work, wherever it resides, with the hybrid, open data lakehouse for AI and analytics.

 Discover watsonx.data Explore data management solutions
Footnotes

1 Artificial Intelligence—Worldwide, Statista, October 2025