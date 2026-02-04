What is AI sovereignty?

As global AI adoption increases, AI sovereignty has evolved from a data residency concern into a holistic strategy. Modern AI systems operate continuously and depend on sensitive data and proprietary models. They present new challenges around accountability, auditability and data governance.

Businesses now require authority over where data resides and how it is used. They need AI-driven governance over who operates AI platforms, where and how models are deployed and whether regulatory requirements are enforced.

Overall, AI sovereignty goes beyond typical data sovereignty and data compliance regulations. It entails preserving autonomy over data security and compliance, ensuring operational resilience and preserving competitiveness in the age of AI.