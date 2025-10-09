What is cyber recovery?

Cyber recovery solutions use a backup environment, software and hardware components that store copies of critical data to restore critical systems after a cyberattack.

Unlike the broader disciplines of cybersecurity and disaster recovery, cyber recovery focuses on mitigating targeted cyberattacks by bad actors. Bad actors (also known as threat actors) are groups or individuals who seek to harm digital devices and systems. Organizations that invest in modern cyber recovery solutions expect to make a full and rapid recovery after such an attack

With cyberattacks increasing in frequency and sophistication, enterprises are taking a more proactive approach than they have in the past. While traditional defenses like firewalls and real-time threat detection and response are still important, solutions that deal with newer threats like ransomware attacks and advanced malware are becoming popular.

New, data-rich technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI (gen AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) have made the enterprise threat landscape more challenging because of the amount of data they require. Cyber recovery solutions play a vital role in keeping data safe and restoring business continuity after a cyber incident.