What is an air gap?

Air gapping helps protect organizations from financially crippling ransomware attacks, where data is held hostage by someone with unauthorized access until an organization agrees to pay. This year, Verizon reported that ransomware attacks remained a top threat across 92% of industries.1 And they're expensive: According to the Cost of a Data Breach Report, the global average cost of a data breach in 2024 was USD 4.8 million, a 10% increase over last year and the highest total ever.

Ransomware attacks occur when hackers breach a system with malware , copying sensitive information and restricting physical access to authorized users. Some hackers have demanded double and even triple extortion fees to restore access to sensitive information. In some cases, when stolen data is sensitive, hackers have threatened to leak it to increase the victims’ incentive to pay.

While air gapping can’t stop all ransomware attacks and data breaches, it can help lessen their impact, especially when combined with other network security measures and disaster recovery tactics designed to prevent the stealing of sensitive data.