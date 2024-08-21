What is an air gap backup?

Air gapping is considered to be a crucial layer of protection defending against data loss, ransomware attacks and other cyberthreats or cyberattacks.

The “air gap” refers to the separation of the backup data from any publicly accessible networks, creating an “air wall” between the data and any access points that might be vulnerable to hackers. An air gap backup might be created in various ways:

A physical air gap is created by disconnecting hard disk drives or other storage media and storing sensitive data on or offsite.

is created by disconnecting hard disk drives or other storage media and storing sensitive data on or offsite. A logical air gap can be enabled by software on an air-gapped partition.

can be enabled by software on an air-gapped partition. A backup solutions service provider can provide cloud backup that uses their own logical air gap.

The following are some of the main benefits of air gapping:

Protecting against ransomware attacks

Preventing data loss and ensuring business continuity

Maintaining compliance and preventing potential liability

Air gapping as a practice may also extend to other types of air-gapped systems and computers that are isolated from any public or vulnerable digital access points as part of a broad data protection strategy. Implementing an air gap backup as part of an organization’s broader cybersecurity measures adds an additional layer of security. While all cybersecurity strategies have their vulnerabilities, incorporating an air gap backup can ensure business continuity by preventing costly outages.