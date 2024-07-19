What is accelerated computing?

Accelerated computing depends on a wide range of hardware and software (also known as accelerators), including graphics processing units (GPUs), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs).

Accelerated computing solutions are in high demand across many industries because they can perform calculations faster and more efficiently than traditional central processing units (CPUs). Unlike CPUs, accelerators rely on parallel computing, a method of computational problem solving in which tasks are broken down into smaller problems and solved simultaneously, rather than serially.

Because of its data processing speeds, accelerated computing has become critical to the advancement of many cutting-edge technologies and applications, including artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, machine learning (ML) and high-performance computing (HPC). Today, it is a key component of the strategies of many of the world’s most successful tech companies, including Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft.

Accelerators versus CPUs

Central processing, units or CPUs, consist of various electronic circuitries that run a computer’s operating system (OS) and apps. For many years, the CPU served as the brain of a computer, transforming data input into information output. However, as applications became more advanced, they needed to process data faster and more efficiently than CPUs could manage. Enter accelerators and accelerated computing technologies with their parallel processing capabilities, low latency and high throughput. Since the 1980s, when they first gained prominence, many of the biggest technological advancements in computer science have depended on accelerators.