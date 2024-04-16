What is private cloud storage?

Just as a single-tenant apartment is intended for one occupant, a private cloud incorporates a single-tenant computing infrastructure, environment and infrastructure for the use of one (and only one) organization.

Private cloud storage differs from public cloud storage in terms of access. With public cloud storage, an organization would provision needed compute resources like processing power and data storage by using a self-service portal. With a private cloud, resources remain entirely under the organization's control.

The hosting and management of private cloud resources can be handled in numerous ways. One way is to use the infrastructure and resources already present within a company’s on-premises data center. Another is to create a single-tenant environment through virtualization software. Still another is to use new or separate infrastructure, created by the company itself or a third-party organization.

Whichever method is selected, the private cloud’s resources remain in the control of one organization. However, the private cloud’s location can either be kept on-premises at organization facilities or remotely managed by a third party and accessed over the Internet (those without special clearance cannot access this particular Internet).