How to build a successful hybrid cloud strategy

Today most enterprise businesses rely on a hybrid multicloud environment. Multicloud is a cloud computing solution that combines public cloud services from more than one cloud vendor and is portable across multiple cloud providers’ cloud infrastructures. A hybrid multicloud approach creates greater flexibility and reduces an organization’s dependency on one vendor, therefore preventing vendor lock-in.

Hybrid multiclouds are typically built on open-source, cloud-native technologies like Kubernetes. Also known as “k8s” or “kube,” Kubernetes is a container orchestration platform for scheduling and automating the deployment, management and scaling of containerized applications. Hybrid multicloud cloud environments also include tools for managing workloads across multiple environments. These include single consoles or dashboards that help create a single pane of glass (SPOG) so teams can easily view and control resources.

A hybrid multicloud environment supports microservices (or microservices architecture), the cloud-native architectural approach in which a single application comprises many loosely coupled and independently deployable smaller components or services. Microservices enable faster development and deployment of software because each service can be developed and deployed separately. For instance, a DevOps team can quickly scale or extend an application’s functionality by adding new microservices without having to add a line of code or affecting other aspects of the application. Examples of industries that have switched from monolithic architecture to microservices include subscription-based streaming services like Netflix, which uses microservices to track user activities, their history and other data to make real-time recommendations for enhanced engagement and better customer experiences.