What is operational resilience?

Major disruptive events—whether it be cyberattacks, power outages or system failures—are inevitable. No organization or enterprise is immune. Operational resilience goes beyond traditional disaster recovery by proactively managing unforeseen events. This approach requires identifying which services are most important to the business and ensuring they remain stable and recover quickly.

Enterprises are increasingly addressing the need for operational resilience. According to research from BCI and Riskonnect, 70% of organizations now have operational resilience programs and an additional 10% are in the process of developing one.¹ Adherence to best practices is the most common driver for developing these strategies, with regulatory compliance ranked second.

While operational resilience is vital to all businesses, certain industries require robust capabilities. Financial institutions are especially vulnerable to security incidents and cyber risks. They must protect customer data, maintain financial system stability and meet strict regulations, or else risk losing their reputation and customer trust. Similarly, healthcare organizations are responsible with ensuring continuity of care during adverse events while also meeting privacy requirements for sensitive patient data.