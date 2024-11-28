How to build a successful business continuity strategy

Business continuity is an organization’s ability to maintain critical business functions and minimize downtime in the event of a crisis. Examples of such crises include cyberattacks, supply chain failures, unexpected power outages and more.

These disruptions are expensive. According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach report, the global average cost of a data breach (just 1 potential result of a disruption) increased 10% over last year and reached its highest amount ever.

Strong business continuity management (BCM), including the implementation of successful business continuity and disaster recovery strategies, helps prevent long shutdowns, costly and dangerous breaches and more.