What is the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA)?

DORA has two main objectives: to comprehensively address ICT risk management in the financial services sector and to harmonize the ICT risk management regulations that already exist in individual EU member states.

Before DORA, risk management regulations for financial institutions in the EU primarily focused on ensuring that firms had enough capital to cover operational risks. While some EU regulators released guidelines on ICT and security risk management, these guidelines didn't apply to all financial entities equally, and they often relied on general principles rather than specific technical standards. In the absence of EU-level ICT risk management rules, EU member states issued their own requirements. This patchwork of regulations has proven difficult for financial entities to navigate.

With DORA, the EU aims to establish a universal framework for managing and mitigating ICT risk in the financial sector. By harmonizing risk management rules across the EU, DORA seeks to remove the gaps, overlaps and conflicts that could arise between disparate regulations in different EU states. A shared set of rules can make it easier for financial entities to comply while improving the entire EU financial system's resilience by ensuring that every institution is held to the same standard.