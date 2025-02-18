Adherence to ENS High enables a high level of cybersecurity measures—safeguarding against potential threats and vulnerabilities. By aligning with these comprehensive security guidelines, IBM Cloud demonstrates a commitment to protecting sensitive data, mitigating risks, and contributing to the larger national security agenda. This adherence is a strategic investment in establishing a robust and reliable cloud ecosystem that meets the rigorous standards set forth by the Spanish government for safeguarding critical information assets.

IBM Cloud services have received ENS High certification. IBM Service Descriptions (SDs) indicate if a given offering maintains ENS compliance status. Services below are assessed every two years by an independent assessor.