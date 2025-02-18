Spain’s National Security Framework—in Spanish, Esquema Nacional de Seguridad or ENS—is a set of basic principles and minimum requirements for information security and data protection established by the Spanish government.
The ENS was established by Royal Decree 311/2022, of 3 May. That royal decree was intended to modernize Spain’s information security policy for both public sector agencies and private sector entities that provide services to government agencies.
Adherence to ENS High enables a high level of cybersecurity measures—safeguarding against potential threats and vulnerabilities. By aligning with these comprehensive security guidelines, IBM Cloud demonstrates a commitment to protecting sensitive data, mitigating risks, and contributing to the larger national security agenda. This adherence is a strategic investment in establishing a robust and reliable cloud ecosystem that meets the rigorous standards set forth by the Spanish government for safeguarding critical information assets.
IBM Cloud services have received ENS High certification. IBM Service Descriptions (SDs) indicate if a given offering maintains ENS compliance status. Services below are assessed every two years by an independent assessor.
ENS has controls aligned to following the NIST domains. These domains cover various areas of an organization’s security posture, from risk management, incident response to data protection.
IBM Cloud offers following suite of services that will help you meet specific ENS technical requirements and accelerate your compliance journey.
1. Access Control
Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solutions
Create visibility, management and security for endpoints and users
Unified Endpoint management (UEM) Solutions
Take an open cloud, AI approach to secure and manage any device with a UEM solution
IBM Key Protect for IBM Cloud
The IBM® Key Protect for IBM Cloud® service helps you provision and store encrypted keys for apps across IBM Cloud services, so you can see and manage data encryption and the entire key lifecycle from one central location.
IBM Cloud App ID
IBM Cloud App ID allows you to easily add authentication to web and mobile apps. You no longer have to worry about setting up infrastructure for identity, ensuring geo-availability, and confirming compliance regulations. Instead, you can enhance your apps with advanced security capabilities like multifactor authentication and single sign-on.
IBM Cloud Secrets Manager
With IBM Cloud® Secrets Manager, you can create secrets dynamically and lease them to applications while you control access from a single location. Built on open source HashiCorp Vault, Secrets Manager helps you get the data isolation of a dedicated environment with the benefits of a public cloud.
IBM Security Verify
The modernized, modular IBM® Verify solution provides deep, AI-powered context for both consumer and workforce identity and access management (IAM).
IBM Cloud Privileged Access Gateway
Privileged Access Gateway (PAG) is a managed service used to provide a secure way for operators to remotely administer servers and clusters within the IBM Cloud. It does this by providing a Bastion gateway server, which is a single point of entry to a set of customer servers and clusters. In addition to this restricted gateway access, PAG records operator sessions, and these recordings can be used for investigations of system misuse.
IBM Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)
IBM Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) service securely authenticates users and controls access to all resources consistently in the IBM Cloud Platform.
IBM Cloud Container Registry
Store and distribute container images in a fully managed private registry. Push private images to conveniently run them in the IBM Cloud® Kubernetes Service and other runtime environments. Images are checked for security issues so you can make informed decisions about your deployments.
2. Assessment, Authorization, and Monitoring
IBM Cloud observability solutions
Observability provides deep visibility into modern distributed applications for faster, automated problem identification and resolution.
IBM Cloud Flow Logs for VPC
IBM Cloud® Flow Logs for VPC enable the collection, storage, and presentation of information about the Internet Protocol (IP) traffic going to and from network interfaces within your Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
3. Audit and Accountability
IBM QRadar Suite
IBM Security® QRadar® Suite is a modernized threat detection and response solution designed to unify the security analyst experience and accelerate their speed across the full incident lifecycle. The portfolio is embedded with enterprise-grade AI and automation to dramatically increase analyst productivity, helping resource-strained security teams work more effectively across core technologies.
With a common user interface, shared insights and connected workflows, it offers integrated products for: Endpoint security (EDR, XDR, MDR), Log management , SIEM, SOAR
IBM Security Guardium
IBM Security® Guardium® is a family of data security software in the IBM Security portfolio that uncovers vulnerabilities and protects sensitive on-premises and cloud data.
IBM Cloud observability solutions
Observability provides deep visibility into modern distributed applications for faster, automated problem identification and resolution.
4. Configuration Management
IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center - Workload Protection
In architectures that are focused on container and microservices, you can use IBM Cloud® Security and Compliance Center Workload Protection to find and prioritize software vulnerabilities, detect and respond to threats, and manage configurations, permissions, and compliance from source to run.
Continuous Delivery
Embrace enterprise-ready DevOps. Create secure toolchains that support your app delivery tasks. Automate builds, tests, deployments and more.
IBM Cloud Schematics
Schematics is an IBM Cloud service, that delivers Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools as a service. You can use the capabilities of Schematics to consistently deploy and manage your cloud infrastructure environments.
IBM Wazi as a Service
Accelerate cloud native development and testing of z/OS applications with z/OS Virtual Server in IBM Cloud® Virtual Private Cloud (VPC)
5. Contingency Planning
IBM Cloud Storage Services
Our cloud storage services offer a scalable, security-rich and cost-effective home for your data while supporting traditional and cloud-native workloads. Provision and deploy services such as access object, block and file storage. Adjust capacity and optimize performance as requirements change. Pay only for the cloud storage you need.
IBM Cloud Backup
IBM Cloud® Backup is a full-featured, agent-based backup and recovery system managed through a web interface. Back up data between IBM Cloud servers in one or more IBM Cloud global data centers.
DevSecOps Application Lifecycle Management
The DevSecOps Application Lifecycle Management Deployable Architecture creates a set of DevOps toolchains and pipelines. DevSecOps uses continuous delivery (CD) (Git Repos and Issue Tracking, Tekton Pipelines, IBM Cloud® DevOps Insights, and Code Risk Analyzer), Secrets Manager, IBM® Key Protect, IBM Cloud® Object Storage, IBM Cloud® Container Registry, and Vulnerability Advisor.
|
6. Identification and Authentication
7. Incident Response
IBM QRadar Suite
IBM Security® QRadar® Suite is a modernized threat detection and response solution designed to unify the security analyst experience and accelerate their speed across the full incident lifecycle. The portfolio is embedded with enterprise-grade AI and automation to dramatically increase analyst productivity, helping resource-strained security teams work more effectively across core technologies.
With a common user interface, shared insights and connected workflows, it offers integrated products for: Endpoint security (EDR, XDR, MDR), Log management , SIEM, SOAR
8. Media Protection
IBM Cloud Hardware Security Module
IBM Cloud Hardware Security Module (HSM) 7.0 from Gemalto protects cryptographic infrastructure by more securely managing, processing and storing cryptographic keys inside a tamper-resistant hardware device. It helps you solve complex security, compliance, data sovereignty and control challenges migrating and running workloads on the cloud.
9. Risk Assessment
IBM QRadar Suite
IBM Security® QRadar® Suite is a modernized threat detection and response solution designed to unify the security analyst experience and accelerate their speed across the full incident lifecycle.
10. System and Communications Protection
IBM Cloud Internet Services (CIS)
IBM Cloud Internet Services brings market-leading security and performance to your external web content and internet applications before they reach the cloud.
IBM Cloud VPN for VPC
IBM Cloud VPN for VPC provides a simple, yet powerful solution for highly scalable and robust site-to-site VPN gateways
IBM Cloud Direct Link
The IBM Cloud Direct Link solution is designed to seamlessly connect your on-premises resources to your cloud resources. The speed and reliability of IBM Cloud Direct Link helps enable you to extend your organization’s data center network and provides consistent, higher-throughput connectivity—without touching the public internet.
IBM Cloud DNS Services
IBM Cloud® DNS Services offers public and private authoritative DNS services with fast response time, unparalleled redundancy and advanced security
IBM Cloud Gateway Appliances
Gateway appliances are devices that give you enhanced control over network traffic, let you accelerate your network’s performance, and give your network a security boost. Manage your physical and virtual networks for routing multiple VLANs, for firewalls, VPN, traffic shaping and more.
IBM Cloud Transit Gateway
IBM Cloud Transit Gateway helps you connect and manage your IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) networks.
FortiGate Security Appliance
The FortiGate Security Appliance (FSA) 10 Gbps is a hardware firewall that can be configured to protect traffic on multiple VLANs for both public and private networks.
Hardware Firewall
The Hardware Firewall provides customers with an essential layer of security that is provisioned on demand without service interruptions. It prevents unwanted traffic from hitting your servers, reducing your attack surface, and allowing your server resources to be dedicated for their intended use.
IBM QRadar Suite
IBM Security® QRadar® Suite is a modernized threat detection and response solution designed to unify the security analyst experience and accelerate their speed across the full incident lifecycle. The portfolio is embedded with enterprise-grade AI and automation to dramatically increase analyst productivity, helping resource-strained security teams work more effectively across core technologies.
With a common user interface, shared insights and connected workflows, it offers integrated products for: Endpoint security (EDR, XDR, MDR), Log management , SIEM, SOAR
IBM Cloud Pak for Security
Integrate existing security tools to gain deeper insights into threats and risks, orchestrate actions and automate responses.
IBM Cloud Compute solutions
Cloud Computing Services and Solutions
IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions
IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions enables you to seamlessly migrate and modernize VMware workloads to the cloud
IBM Power Virtual Server
IBM® Power® Virtual Server is a family of configurable multi-tenant virtual IBM Power servers with access to IBM Cloud® services.
IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service
Deploy secure, highly available clusters in a native Kubernetes experience
11. System and Information Integrity
IBM Cloud Internet Services (CIS)
IBM Cloud Internet Services brings market-leading security and performance to your external web content and internet applications before they reach the cloud.
IBM QRadar Suite
IBM Security® QRadar® Suite is a modernized threat detection and response solution designed to unify the security analyst experience and accelerate their speed across the full incident lifecycle. The portfolio is embedded with enterprise-grade AI and automation to dramatically increase analyst productivity, helping resource-strained security teams work more effectively across core technologies.
With a common user interface, shared insights and connected workflows, it offers integrated products for: Endpoint security (EDR, XDR, MDR), Log management , SIEM, SOAR
12. System and Services Acquisition
IBM Cloud Compute solutions
Cloud Computing Services and Solutions
DevSecOps Application Lifecycle Management
The DevSecOps Application Lifecycle Management Deployable Architecture creates a set of DevOps toolchains and pipelines. DevSecOps uses continuous delivery (CD) (Git Repos and Issue Tracking, Tekton Pipelines, IBM Cloud® DevOps Insights, and Code Risk Analyzer), Secrets Manager, IBM® Key Protect, IBM Cloud® Object Storage, IBM Cloud® Container Registry, and Vulnerability Advisor.
IBM Cloud® Code Engine
IBM Cloud® Code Engine is a fully managed, serverless platform. Bring your container images, batch jobs, source code or function together in one place and let IBM Cloud Code Engine manage and help secure the underlying infrastructure.
