Cloud native development and testing for z/OS on IBM Cloud®.
Accelerate cloud native development and testing of z/OS applications with z/OS Virtual Server in IBM Cloud® Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). It's your own protected space in the IBM Cloud with the security of a private cloud and the agility of a public cloud.
IBM Wazi aaS also provides experimental capabilities to enable customers to get started with exploring IBM Cloud’s Continuous Delivery offering through Integration templates based on DevSecOps practices. The service offers a unified user experience for z/OS and cloud native applications in the IBM Cloud to create and use toolchains, with security and auditability at its core.
Accelerate delivery through rapid development and testing enabled by on-demand access to a z/OS environment in less than 5 minutes.
Innovate faster in response to ever-changing business needs by using a z/OS system that includes the latest and greatest software.
Enhance software quality and auditability by shifting left and automating your testing and considering security earlier in the development lifecycle.
Help developers and systems programmers by eliminating wait times and enabling easy deployment of a z/OS system with Wazi Image Builder using standard or custom images.
Enable horizontal and vertical scaling on demand based on business needs and pay only for what you use with infrastructure available as a service in a flexible consumption model.
Deploy an IBM-provided dev and test stock images on the z/OS Virtual Server, or bring a custom image for applications and related components to deploy to the z/OS Virtual Server in VPC.
Spin up a z/OS dev and test system in IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud in just minutes. Manage virtual machine-based compute, storage and networking resources in a private, secure space you define.
Create custom images from your on-premises LPAR by using Wazi Image Builder. Wazi Image Builder includes a web UI with role-based access and REST APIs to streamline the creation process.
Use z/OS templates that extend IBM Continuous Delivery Service to automate builds in secure DevSecOps toolchains
Learn more about the newest functionality and general availability of IBM Wazi as a Service and how it will bring agility to the development process.
Explore our training videos to learn more about using IBM Wazi as a Service, IBM Z DevOps and cloud native development.
Be part of our Cloud Native Development Community for Z DevOps and contribute to the prioritization of needs.
Use the best of mainframe and cloud innovation to jumpstart your application modernization with a standardized approach to IT automation on IBM Z.
Learn how our IBM Wazi as a Service tutorials, samples and workflows can help you spin up a development environment in just a few minutes.
