What is IT infrastructure orchestration?

Rather than managing individual components separately, orchestration creates automated self-service workflows that provision resources, deploy applications, configure networks and maintain systems according to predefined rules and policies. These workflows handle interdependent tasks, executing them in the correct sequence while handling dependencies and potential failures.

Modern enterprises run applications across hybrid and multicloud environments—from on-premises data centers to public clouds (for example, AWS, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud®, Google Cloud Platform), to edge locations. Without orchestration, IT teams face growing complexity in managing thousands of interdependent resources. As cloud platforms, microservices and containerized applications proliferate, managing and coordinating these systems becomes impossible.

Consider a financial services organization deploying a new mobile banking application. The process involves provisioning cloud infrastructure and configuring security policies. Teams must deploy services and apps, set up databases, establish network connections and implement monitoring systems. IT infrastructure orchestration automates these interdependent tasks, executing them in the correct sequence while handling dependencies and potential failures.

As more organizations face similar deployment challenges, orchestration has become essential. According to Coherent Market Insights, the global cloud orchestration market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20.6% between 2025–2032, reaching USD 75.39 billion.1 This reflects organizations’ increasing need for sophisticated orchestration capabilities to manage complex IT environments at scale.