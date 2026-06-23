What are immutable backups?

Immutable backups cannot be changed once written. They rely on WORM (Write-Once-Read-Many) technology, a data storage method in which data is written to storage exactly once and can be read as many times as needed, but it can never be modified or overwritten.

From cyber resilience to regulatory requirements, immutable backups play an important role across industries, particularly in data security and disaster recovery use cases that deal with sensitive data.



For instance, legal records must be tamper-evident: any attempt to alter them needs to be detectable after the fact. Immutable backups satisfy this by preserving data exactly as written and maintaining a chain of custody that process records remain in their original state. The same property is increasingly valuable for AI workloads, which generate large volumes of data needing that same guarantee of integrity.

According to a 2026 Market Reports World report, immutable backups are used in 41% of critical infrastructure facilities. The same report found that 66% of US organizations experienced ransomware attempts on their backup repositories, making ransomware protection one of the primary drivers behind immutable backup adoption.1