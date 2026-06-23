What are immutable backups?

Immutable backups are read-only copies of data that cannot be altered or deleted once saved for a defined retention period. An important part of modern data protection, they provide a strong line of defense against ransomware, data corruption, accidental deletion and other unwanted incidents.
Immutable backups cannot be changed once written. They rely on WORM (Write-Once-Read-Many) technology, a data storage method in which data is written to storage exactly once and can be read as many times as needed, but it can never be modified or overwritten.
From cyber resilience to regulatory requirements, immutable backups play an important role across industries, particularly in data security and disaster recovery use cases that deal with sensitive data.
For instance, legal records must be tamper-evident: any attempt to alter them needs to be detectable after the fact. Immutable backups satisfy this by preserving data exactly as written and maintaining a chain of custody that process records remain in their original state. The same property is increasingly valuable for AI workloads, which generate large volumes of data needing that same guarantee of integrity.
According to a 2026 Market Reports World report, immutable backups are used in 41% of critical infrastructure facilities. The same report found that 66% of US organizations experienced ransomware attempts on their backup repositories, making ransomware protection one of the primary drivers behind immutable backup adoption.1
Traditional backups were once the go-to defense against ransomware. Ransomware groups such as LockBit, Qilin and Akira have changed that. Such groups now use artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools and more sophisticated methods such as ransomware as a service (RaaS) to accelerate attacks and routinely target and infect backup systems before encrypting production data.
According to a 2025 global report from DeepStrike, cyberattacks rose 47%, with cybercriminals utilizing AI across the attack surface.2 In another study from Sophos, researchers found that attacks stemming from an unpatched vulnerability led to backup compromise 75% of the time.3 Without a protected immutable backup solution, cyber recovery becomes costly and uncertain.
Immutable data backups deal with these cyberthreats directly. Attackers cannot encrypt, delete or alter them, even with administrative access. This feature provides organizations with a clean, verified copy of data.
Beyond ransomware, immutable backups protect clean recovery points from accidental deletion, corruption and deliberate insider threats. Once a backup is locked, it can’t be altered or deleted by anyone—even someone with full administrative credentials—until the retention period expires
As data volumes grow and organizations increasingly rely on that data for decision-making, data integrity becomes more critical than ever. Healthcare, finance and education organizations alike rely on immutable backups to meet rigid compliance and retention mandates, from HIPPA’s recordkeeping mandates in healthcare, to financial-sector rules like the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and SEC17a-4, to FERPA’s standards for student records.
While sometimes used interchangeably, immutable backups and immutable snapshots serve different purposes. Immutable backups are self-contained copies of data kept in a dedicated backup system, separate from production.
In contrast, immutable snapshots are read-only, point-in-time copies of data that cannot be altered, modified or deleted by unauthorized users or administrators once created. Unlike backups, snapshots typically reside on the same storage system as the production data they capture, which is what makes them efficient enough to take frequently.
Snapshots are taken more often than backups, providing more granular recovery points and reducing the risk of critical data loss. However, that proximity to production also means that an attack on the storage system itself can destroy them, which is why ransomware often targets snapshots before encrypting underlying files.
When combined, immutable backups and snapshots give organizations layered data protection. Backups provide self-contained restoration points while snapshots provide rapid point-in-time recovery.
Immutable backup systems work across all storage types, including block, file and object storage. They also support a range of deployment models, from on-premises to cloud to hybrid cloud architectures.
Learn more about cloud storage and immutable backup strategies.
Here is a look at the key concepts and components:
- WORM technology
- Retention locks
- Partitioning
- Air gapping
- Continuous data protection (CDP)
- Encryption and access controls
- AI threat detection
Write-Once-Read-Many (WORM) technology enforces immutability at the hardware or software level—from physical WORM tape to cloud implementations such as IBM Cloud Object Storage, AWS S3 Object Lock. Once written, data cannot be altered or deleted. Without WORM, backups remain vulnerable to the same encryption and deletion attacks that target production data.
Retention locks provide safeguards at the storage level. IT administrators create a retention policy window, and immutable backups stay locked for that entire period. No one can alter or delete them, regardless of their level of access. Retention periods cover known ransomware dwell times, the period an attacker remains hidden inside a network. This function helps ensure that a clean restore point is available.
Backups need to be isolated from production systems. Immutable backups use partitioning to separate components such as the control plane and data plane. Even if attackers get into the primary storage environment, this partitioning prevents them from reaching isolated backup repositories.
Air gap backup physically or logically separates backup data from any network connections—public or corporate—so it cannot be reached by network-based attacks. As an offline copy, it remains intact even if ransomware or another attack compromises production systems, providing a clean recovery point untouched by the cause of the original damage.
Unlike scheduled backups that run at set intervals, continuous data protection (CDP) captures every change to data as it occurs. This capability provides organizations with near-zero recovery point objectives (RPOs), a function that helps minimize data loss even in fast-moving ransomware attacks.
Role-based access and multifactor authentication (MFA) help ensure that only authorized users can manage backup policies and retention settings. Encryption further protects backup data, both in transit and at rest.
Storage systems (for example, IBM FlashSystem, Veeam) use continuous monitoring and machine learning (ML) to analyze data patterns in real time and detect unusual activity, flagging ransomware and malware by distinguishing them from normal behavior. This detection helps pinpoint when an attack began, so organizations can quickly identify which existing snapshot predates the compromise and restore from that unaffected copy.
Organizations depend on backup and disaster recovery technologies to protect data against a wide range of threats, from cyberthreats to system failures. Immutable backups deliver a range of important benefits:
- Data resiliency
- Ransomware protection
- Data integrity
- Regulatory compliance
- Cyber resilience
Immutable backups provide data resiliency, an organization’s ability to recover data loss, while keeping critical information intact.
Learn more about data resiliency and storage.
Attackers cannot encrypt, delete or alter immutable backup copies, even with administrative access. A clean copy of secure data is always there when organizations need it most, with no ransom required.
Once written, backup copies cannot be tampered with. Organizations always have an unaltered record of data at every point in time, supporting both recovery and audit trail requirements.
HIPAA, GDPR and other regulations require organizations to retain and protect data for defined periods. Immutable backups are a scalable, cost-effective way to help companies prevent deletion or modification of their records until retention periods expire and ensure that compliance policies are uniformly applied.
As data volumes grow, manually protecting every new file isn’t sustainable. Immutable backups apply retention policies automatically to new data as it’s written, so protection scales with data volume without added manual effort.
The preceding benefits of immutable backups support greater cyber resilience, helping organizations prevent, withstand and recover from cybersecurity incidents, including ransomware attacks and other malicious actions.
These strategies can help organizations optimize their approach to immutable backups.
- Plan your deployment
- Choose backup types
- Test regularly
- Integrate with other technologies
Store backup copies across multiple locations, whether on-premises, cloud-based or both. Backup as a service is another option, where a third-party service provider manages the backup, storage and recovery of your data. Organizations can also utilize hybrid cloud backup solutions that combine on-premises and cloud environments to meet data sovereignty needs.
When planning your deployment, recovery point objectives (RPO) and recovery time objectives (RTO) are also worth factoring in. RPO defines the maximum amount of data an organization can afford to lose in a disaster. RTO defines the maximum time that it takes to restore normal operations after an outage.
Full backups create a complete copy of your data but require the most storage and time. Incremental backups capture only what has changed after the last backup, taking up less storage but requiring more steps to restore. Differential backups capture all changes after the last full backup, making restoration faster since only two files are needed. Combining all three gives organizations flexible, efficient recovery options.
Test backup and restore systems regularly to ensure that immutable backups are functioning as expected. In addition, test under simulated situations that mimic ransomware, human errors and other anomalies.
Combine immutable backups with security information and event management (SIEM) systems, immutable snapshots and AI incident response tools to boost cyber resilience. According to the 2025 IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report, organizations that use AI and automation in data security saved an average of USD 1.9 million per breach.
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1 Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market, Market Reports World, 2026.
2 How AI powers cybercrime – and protects against it, Financier Worldwide, March 2026.
3 Unpatched Vulnerabilities: Brutal Ransomware Attack Vector, Sophos, April 3, 2024.