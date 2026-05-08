What is backup as a service (BaaS)?

Backup as a service (BaaS) is a cloud-based data protection service in which a third-party provider manages the backup, storage and recovery of an organization’s data.
In this cloud service model, the BaaS provider handles day‑to‑day operations, including backup software, storage and data security monitoring. Organizations retain control over backup policies and can choose how much management to hand off.
BaaS, sometimes referred to as online backup or cloud backup, was originally adopted as a backup and disaster recovery (BCDR) tool. It is often used alongside disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and other disaster recovery solutions but has since evolved into a broader part of data protection strategy.
Service providers now include AI-powered threat detection and fast data recovery capabilities that help organizations maintain business continuity following hardware failures, natural disasters, cyberattacks, malware or other major disruptions.
According to Fortune Business Insights, the global BaaS solutions market is projected to grow from USD 14.49 billion in 2026 to USD 132.02 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.81%.1 This growth reflects wider hybrid cloud adoption along with rising enterprise data volumes across industries like healthcare, financial services and retail.
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Today, organizations are generating and storing data faster than traditional backup infrastructure can handle. AI workloads, multicloud environments and data sprawl across on-premises and cloud systems have made backup environments more complex, driving demand for BaaS. Organizations undergoing data modernization initiatives are finding that legacy backup approaches cannot keep pace with the scale and complexity of modern data environments.
In addition, the damage from data losses, whether hardware failures or cyberattacks, has grown more costly. According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025, the global average cost of a data breach reached USD 4.4 million.
Ransomware is another growing concern. Threat actors often target backup systems directly, so organizations need immutable, air-gapped copies of data that cannot be encrypted or deleted. Most BaaS providers include these protections along with automated scanning that catches suspicious activity early, which is why backup redundancy has become central to cyber resilience and cybersecurity planning.
Regulatory requirements are also affecting how organizations handle backup. Healthcare, financial services and legal firms all face strict data residency rules, including HIPAA and GDPR that require documented auditable backup processes.
Many use built-in compliance capabilities like data encryption and audit logging to reduce the burden on in-house teams. Organizations also combine onsite data storage with public and hybrid cloud backup to keep data within required geographic boundaries.
Organizations that use backup as a service (BaaS) models define what needs to be protected and set policies for how often backups run and how far back versions go. BaaS continuously copies an organization’s production data to the cloud provider’s infrastructure.
Here is a look at how the process works:
Backup as a service (BaaS) is available as several different cloud-based solutions, depending on business needs. Options include the following solution types:
A full backup involves creating a complete copy of all designated data at a specific point in time.
It is the simplest to restore from but needs the most storage and the longest backup window. Organizations typically run a full backup when a policy is first set up and repeat it at scheduled intervals.
An incremental backup copies only what has changed since the last backup job.
This method uses less storage and takes less time, but restoring data requires the last full backup plus all incremental copies since then.
A differential backup copies all changes since the last full backup, no matter how many differentials have run in between.
Because only the last full backup and most recent differential copy are needed, recovery is faster than with an incremental approach.
Many organizations assume that software as a service (SaaS) providers handle data backup automatically. However, native data protection in most platforms is limited and often falls short of enterprise retention and recovery service levels.
SaaS backup addresses this issue, covering cloud-native data from platforms like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce against accidental deletion, ransomware and more.
Backup as a service (BaaS) is a cost-effective backup solution that delivers various benefits to support an organization’s data protection requirements. These benefits are some of the most important:
Businesses evaluating backup as a service (BaaS) should consider the following BaaS factors when choosing a provider:
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