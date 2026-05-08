What is backup as a service (BaaS)?

In this cloud service model, the BaaS provider handles day‑to‑day operations, including backup software, storage and data security monitoring. Organizations retain control over backup policies and can choose how much management to hand off.

BaaS, sometimes referred to as online backup or cloud backup, was originally adopted as a backup and disaster recovery (BCDR) tool. It is often used alongside disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and other disaster recovery solutions but has since evolved into a broader part of data protection strategy.

Service providers now include AI-powered threat detection and fast data recovery capabilities that help organizations maintain business continuity following hardware failures, natural disasters, cyberattacks, malware or other major disruptions.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global BaaS solutions market is projected to grow from USD 14.49 billion in 2026 to USD 132.02 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.81%.1 This growth reflects wider hybrid cloud adoption along with rising enterprise data volumes across industries like healthcare, financial services and retail.