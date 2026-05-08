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What is backup as a service (BaaS)?

By Stephanie Susnjara , Ian Smalley
Published 08 May 2026

Backup as a service (BaaS), defined

Backup as a service (BaaS) is a cloud-based data protection service in which a third-party provider manages the backup, storage and recovery of an organization’s data.

In this cloud service model, the BaaS provider handles day‑to‑day operations, including backup software, storage and data security monitoring. Organizations retain control over backup policies and can choose how much management to hand off.

BaaS, sometimes referred to as online backup or cloud backup, was originally adopted as a backup and disaster recovery (BCDR) tool. It is often used alongside disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and other disaster recovery solutions but has since evolved into a broader part of data protection strategy.

Service providers now include AI-powered threat detection and fast data recovery capabilities that help organizations maintain business continuity following hardware failures, natural disasters, cyberattacks, malware or other major disruptions.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global BaaS solutions market is projected to grow from USD 14.49 billion in 2026 to USD 132.02 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.81%.1 This growth reflects wider hybrid cloud adoption along with rising enterprise data volumes across industries like healthcare, financial services and retail.

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Why is backup as a service important?

Today, organizations are generating and storing data faster than traditional backup infrastructure can handle. AI workloads, multicloud environments and data sprawl across on-premises and cloud systems have made backup environments more complex, driving demand for BaaS. Organizations undergoing data modernization initiatives are finding that legacy backup approaches cannot keep pace with the scale and complexity of modern data environments.

In addition, the damage from data losses, whether hardware failures or cyberattacks, has grown more costly. According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025, the global average cost of a data breach reached USD 4.4 million.

Ransomware is another growing concern. Threat actors often target backup systems directly, so organizations need immutable, air-gapped copies of data that cannot be encrypted or deleted. Most BaaS providers include these protections along with automated scanning that catches suspicious activity early, which is why backup redundancy has become central to cyber resilience and cybersecurity planning.

Regulatory requirements are also affecting how organizations handle backup. Healthcare, financial services and legal firms all face strict data residency rules, including HIPAA and GDPR that require documented auditable backup processes.

Many use built-in compliance capabilities like data encryption and audit logging to reduce the burden on in-house teams. Organizations also combine onsite data storage with public and hybrid cloud backup to keep data within required geographic boundaries.

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How does BaaS work?

Organizations that use backup as a service (BaaS) models define what needs to be protected and set policies for how often backups run and how far back versions go. BaaS continuously copies an organization’s production data to the cloud provider’s infrastructure.

Here is a look at how the process works:

  • Data identification: To begin, organizations define the scope of what needs to be protected (for example, files, databases, virtual machines). Policies can be managed internally or delegated to the provider.
  • Encryption and transmission: Data is then encrypted before it leaves the organization and stored across multiple data centers. This way, if one facility goes down, backup copies remain intact elsewhere.
  • Retention: Decisions revolving around how long backup copies are kept and how many versions are stored and where (including offsite) depend on the organization’s industry, internal policies and any applicable regulations.
  • Recovery: In recovery scenarios, lost or corrupted data is restored through the provider’s management console, either to its original location or an alternative one. The recovery point objective (RPO) determines how much data loss an organization can accept, measured as a time interval. Recovery time objective (RTO) defines the maximum tolerable downtime before systems need to be back online.
  • Deployment options: BaaS can run across public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud environments, with each cloud service offering different levels of control, scalability and compliance support. For instance, virtual servers and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) environments can be backed up the same way as physical systems, without the need to modify applications. This BaaS capability matters for organizations running workloads across on-premises and cloud infrastructure.

Types of BaaS

Backup as a service (BaaS) is available as several different cloud-based solutions, depending on business needs. Options include the following solution types:

  • Full backup
  • Incremental backup
  • Differential backup
  • SaaS backup

Full backup

A full backup involves creating a complete copy of all designated data at a specific point in time.

It is the simplest to restore from but needs the most storage and the longest backup window. Organizations typically run a full backup when a policy is first set up and repeat it at scheduled intervals.

Incremental backup

An incremental backup copies only what has changed since the last backup job.

This method uses less storage and takes less time, but restoring data requires the last full backup plus all incremental copies since then.

Differential backup

A differential backup copies all changes since the last full backup, no matter how many differentials have run in between.

Because only the last full backup and most recent differential copy are needed, recovery is faster than with an incremental approach.

SaaS backup

Many organizations assume that software as a service (SaaS) providers handle data backup automatically. However, native data protection in most platforms is limited and often falls short of enterprise retention and recovery service levels.

SaaS backup addresses this issue, covering cloud-native data from platforms like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce against accidental deletion, ransomware and more.

Benefits of BaaS

Backup as a service (BaaS) is a cost-effective backup solution that delivers various benefits to support an organization’s data protection requirements. These benefits are some of the most important:

  • Ease of management: One of the primary benefits of BaaS is that it removes the need for organizations to maintain their own backup hardware and software. Providers manage updates, capacity planning and maintenance. Most platforms deliver a centralized dashboard for monitoring backup status, configuring policies and initiating restores.
  • Scalability: With BaaS, cloud storage scales to meet demands without requiring new hardware investments or long procurement cycles. This means organizations pay only for the backup services they use.
  • Cost efficiency: Instead of investing in hardware, software licenses and refresh cycles, organizations can pay a recurring operational cost. This approach also cuts the staff time needed to run backup infrastructure.
  • Security: Encryption in transit and at rest, multi-factor authentication (MFA) and immutable storage prevent backup copies from being altered or deleted. Many platforms also have automated anomaly detection that can catch early signs of ransomware attacks or unauthorized access.
  • Availability: Redundant storage across multiple facilities helps protect critical data against regional outages and machine failures. Backups are accessible from anywhere, which means organizations with distributed teams and hybrid environments can restore quickly regardless of location.
  • Compliance support: Audit logging and configurable retention policies help organizations meet regulatory requirements without the need to build out dedicated compliance infrastructure.

How to choose a BaaS provider

Businesses evaluating backup as a service (BaaS) should consider the following BaaS factors when choosing a provider:

  • Use case needs: Determine which data your organization needs to protect and confirm that the provider supports your specific workloads, including on-premises, cloud environments, SaaS applications or a combination. Consider how the solution fits into your wider disaster recovery plan (DRP) and whether the provider offers disaster recovery capabilities alongside backup.
  • Compatibility: Confirm that the BaaS platform integrates with current infrastructure, including virtualized environments, cloud platforms and applications. Incompatibility between the provider and current technology can create coverage gaps.
  • Ability to scale: As data volumes and AI workloads grow, backup strategy requirements need to change. The right provider will be able to handle increased data quantities, extra workloads and more users without major architecture changes or unexpected cost increases.
  • Pricing: BaaS pricing models vary. For instance, subscription, pay-as-you-go and per-user are all common. Organizations should watch for fees tied to application programming interface (API) usage or restore operations that are not reflected in the upfront price.
  • Security and compliance: Look at encryption standards and compliance certifications relative to your regulatory environment. Ask providers directly how they handle standards like HIPAA or any other applicable requirements.
  • Vendor lock-in: Before signing a long-term agreement, confirm that backup data can be exported in standard formats and that switching or adding providers later remains an option.
Stephanie Susnjara

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Ian Smalley

Staff Editor

IBM Think
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Footnotes

1 Back up as a service market size, Fortune Business Insights, 13 April 2026