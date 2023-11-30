DRPs help ensure that businesses are prepared to face many different types of disasters, including power outages, ransomware and malware attacks, natural disasters and much more.

A strong DRP quickly and effectively helps restore connectivity and repair data loss after a disaster. According to the Worldwide Semiannual Security Products Tracker by the International Data Corporation, worldwide revenue for security products totaled USD 106.8 billion in 2023, an increase of 15.6% compared to 2022.