What is hybrid cloud backup?

Hybrid cloud backup is closely linked to hybrid cloud storage, but there’s a significant difference between the two technologies.

Hybrid cloud storage combines public cloud and on-premises/local storage, enabling seamless data transfer between these environments. Cloud and other provider storage solutions offer organizations the flexibility and cost optimization of a unified hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Hybrid cloud backup focuses on creating copies of data for backup and disaster recovery. It relies on local sites and backup solutions like network-attached storage (NAS) for speed and quick data recovery, and it uses cloud environments for off-site redundancy and stability.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global data storage market is expected to more than triple by 2032.1 This has organizations facing increasing pressure to protect growing data volumes without sacrificing performance. Hybrid cloud backup meets this challenge by permitting organizations to scale their backup infrastructure efficiently. This process keeps critical data on-premises for rapid recovery while leveraging cloud storage for cost-effective long-term retention and disaster recovery.