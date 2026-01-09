Cloud IT infrastructure

What is hybrid cloud backup?

Published 09 January 2026
Man with laptop standing in front of servers
By Stephanie Susnjara and Ian Smalley

Hybrid cloud backup, defined

Hybrid cloud backup is a unified approach that merges on-premises and cloud infrastructure to safeguard business-critical data.

It enables companies to scale their backup infrastructure efficiently, keeping critical data on-premises for rapid recovery while employing cloud storage for cost-effective archival storage and disaster recovery.

By optimizing performance, cost and security across on-premises and cloud-based workloads, hybrid cloud backup has become an essential part of business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) strategies. This approach protects critical information from loss and corruption while protecting data against ransomware and other cybersecurity threats.

Overall, hybrid cloud backup helps prevent data loss that can cost both small businesses and large enterprises significant revenue and damage their reputations. Use cases for hybrid cloud backup span healthcare, finance, manufacturing and retail organizations that use it to support data resilience and fulfill various business requirements.

Industry newsletter

The latest tech news, backed by expert insights

Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.

Thank you! You are subscribed.

Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.

Hybrid cloud backup versus hybrid cloud storage

Hybrid cloud backup is closely linked to hybrid cloud storage, but there’s a significant difference between the two technologies.

Hybrid cloud storage combines public cloud and on-premises/local storage, enabling seamless data transfer between these environments. Cloud and other provider storage solutions offer organizations the flexibility and cost optimization of a unified hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Hybrid cloud backup focuses on creating copies of data for backup and disaster recovery. It relies on local sites and backup solutions like network-attached storage (NAS) for speed and quick data recovery, and it uses cloud environments for off-site redundancy and stability.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global data storage market is expected to more than triple by 2032.1 This has organizations facing increasing pressure to protect growing data volumes without sacrificing performance. Hybrid cloud backup meets this challenge by permitting organizations to scale their backup infrastructure efficiently. This process keeps critical data on-premises for rapid recovery while leveraging cloud storage for cost-effective long-term retention and disaster recovery.

AI Academy

Achieving AI-readiness with hybrid cloud

Led by top IBM thought leaders, the curriculum is designed to help business leaders gain the knowledge needed to prioritize the AI investments that can drive growth.
Go to episode

How does hybrid cloud backup work?

Hybrid cloud backup includes several essential processes and components. Here is a general breakdown of its lifecycle:

  1. Backup scheduling and automation: Scheduling and automating backup and archive operations help ensure that data is backed up regularly at a specified time.
  2. Data capture and deduplication: Data capture and deduplication ensure only one instance of each piece of data exists within the storage system. Duplicate or redundant data is removed, and all references point to a single copy. This process reduces bandwidth requirements and storage costs by minimizing the amount of data transferred to the cloud.
  3. Data transfer to the cloud: Hybrid cloud backup typically uses incremental backups, which save only data that has changed since the last backup to the cloud. This process keeps data current while reducing the cost and frequency of full backups.
  4. Data replication and synchronization: Data is regularly synced between local and cloud copies to maintain up-to-date backups. This occurs between on-premises storage and cloud repositories, making sure that both local copies and cloud data remain up to date. Synchronization can occur continuously or at scheduled times, depending on business requirements.
  5. Data tiering: Regularly used data is stored locally across unique storage tiers, which can be assigned based on various attributes. Commonly retrieved data is kept onsite as local backup using high-performance storage models, such as flash storage or NAS. Less regularly accessed archival data is moved to the cloud for cost-effective archival storage.
  6. Centralized management and monitoring: A single management platform provides unified visibility and control across all backup locations. This enables orchestration and helps to streamline administration. Such platforms integrate on-premises infrastructure with cloud storage from cloud service providers (for example, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud®, Google Cloud) with APIs and native connectors. Using centralized dashboards, IT teams can monitor backup operations in real time, receive automated alerts for failures or anomalies, and generate compliance reports across the entire hybrid cloud environment.
  7. Recovery and restore: Backup and restore operations use data backup copies to quickly reestablish access to applications, data and IT resources. Organizations can restore from local backups for fast recovery or switch to cloud-based servers and storage systems when on-premises infrastructure is unavailable. This capability maintains business continuity until the primary data center is operational again.

Benefits of hybrid cloud backup

These are some of the main benefits of using hybrid cloud backup:

  • Business continuity: Hybrid cloud backup supports uninterrupted business continuity and helps businesses achieve their recovery time objective (RTO) and recovery point objective (RPO) goals.
  • Data security and disaster resilience: This backup approach improves an organization’s security posture by implementing authentication controls and encrypting data in transit and at rest. By maintaining off-site cloud copies that are isolated from on-premises infrastructure, organizations gain protection against ransomware, cyberthreats, outages and other disruptions, enabling cyber recovery when incidents occur.
  • Geographic locations for data redundancy: Hybrid cloud backup creates copies of files and stores them in one or more remote geographic data centers. This approach helps protect against regional disasters and site-level failures, ensuring data availability even if an entire location becomes inaccessible.
  • Flexibility and scalability: Hybrid cloud architectures extend on-premises infrastructure into private cloud and public clouds, allowing organizations to quickly expand cloud resources in response to evolving demands, traffic spikes and growing storage capacity needs.
  • Cost-effectiveness and efficiency: Hybrid cloud backup helps companies improve data placement, reduce their storage footprint and increase overall resource efficiency. This process results in operating cost savings and better return on investment (ROI).
  • Regulation and compliance: Organizations can meet data sovereignty requirements, retention policies and regulatory compliance mandates (for example, HIPAA, GDPR) by strategically placing backups across local and cloud infrastructure. This capability is crucial for organizations that handle sensitive data, such as healthcare providers, financial institutions and government agencies.

Building a hybrid cloud backup strategy

To improve their hybrid cloud backup environment, organizations should consider certain strategic components to meet their business needs.

Deployment models

Organizations can choose between different cloud service delivery options for their backup solutions, including software as a service (SaaS) platforms and on-premises backup and recovery solutions. SaaS backup and recovery options (for example, Veeam, IBM Storage Protect Plus, Commvault) offer simplified management, automatic updates and reduced IT overhead.

On-premises and private cloud solutions provide greater control over backup infrastructure and are often needed by organizations with strict data governance needs. Many enterprises adopt hybrid cloud data management approaches that integrate both models.

Data protection and retention

Immutable storage prevents backup data from being altered or deleted for a specified time period, creating immutable backups that defend against ransomware and data corruption.

Organizations should balance compliance requirements, recovery needs and storage costs when establishing retention policies across on-premises and cloud environments.

Cost optimization

According to a 2025 report from Flexera, organizations, on average, waste an estimated 32% of their cloud spend.Whether operating as a large global enterprise or a small-to medium-sized business (SMB), it’s important to carefully review service level agreements (SLAs) from backup software vendors and cloud storage providers.

Crucial SLA criteria include pricing models, availability guarantees (uptime/downtime), security measures and certifications. SMBs frequently opt for cost-effective cloud storage with flexible scaling, while large enterprises usually need more comprehensive SLAs and dedicated support.

Testing and validation

Regular testing verifies data protection throughout hybrid cloud backup environments. Organizations should carry out scheduled backup validation procedures, perform simulated disaster recovery tests and verify data integrity through automated processes.

This supports cyber resilience and business continuity by confirming that backup systems can successfully restore data when needed.

Trends in hybrid cloud backup

Hybrid cloud backup continues to keep pace with the latest technological advances.

AI and machine learning integration

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are transforming hybrid cloud backup by enhancing threat detection, automating response and supporting predictive analytics.

ML algorithms identify anomalies in backup data streams that might indicate cyberthreats, such as ransomware or corruption. AI-powered automation optimizes backup schedules, maintains data integrity and reduces manual intervention.
Edge settings

Organizations with distributed operations (for example, retail stores, manufacturing facilities, remote office locations) can maintain backup copies at the edge while syncing critical data to centralized cloud storage for extended retention and disaster recovery.
Multicloud environments

Hybrid cloud backup solutions are evolving toward multicloud environments that distribute backup data across more than one cloud provider. This strategy reduces vendor lock-in and improves disaster resilience through multiple geographic locations.

It also enables cost optimization as organizations can select the most economical storage strategy to meet their needs.
Stephanie Susnjara

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Ian Smalley

Staff Editor

IBM Think
Related solutions
IBM FlashSystem 

Stay steps ahead of cyber threats with IBM Storage FlashSystem — intelligent, secure, and built for rapid recovery wherever your data lives.

 Explore IBM FlashSystem
Backup recovery solutions

IBM Backup & Recovery — protect and restore data across on‑premises and cloud with fast, resilient backup solutions.

 Explore backup recovery solutions
Threat detection response

IBM Threat Detection and Response — 24/7 AI-powered monitoring and rapid response to detect, contain, and recover from cyber threats.

 Explore threat detection response services
Take the next step

IBM FlashSystem and Backup & Recovery provide high-performance storage with secure, scalable backup and restore across on‑premises and cloud.

 Explore IBM FlashSystem Explore backup recovery solutions
Footnotes

1 Data Storage Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, Fortune Business Insights, December 15, 2025.

2 State of the Cloud Report, Flexera, 2025.