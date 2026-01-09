What is hybrid cloud backup?

Hybrid cloud backup is a unified approach that merges on-premises and cloud infrastructure to safeguard business-critical data.
It enables companies to scale their backup infrastructure efficiently, keeping critical data on-premises for rapid recovery while employing cloud storage for cost-effective archival storage and disaster recovery.
By optimizing performance, cost and security across on-premises and cloud-based workloads, hybrid cloud backup has become an essential part of business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) strategies. This approach protects critical information from loss and corruption while protecting data against ransomware and other cybersecurity threats.
Overall, hybrid cloud backup helps prevent data loss that can cost both small businesses and large enterprises significant revenue and damage their reputations. Use cases for hybrid cloud backup span healthcare, finance, manufacturing and retail organizations that use it to support data resilience and fulfill various business requirements.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
Hybrid cloud backup is closely linked to hybrid cloud storage, but there’s a significant difference between the two technologies.
Hybrid cloud storage combines public cloud and on-premises/local storage, enabling seamless data transfer between these environments. Cloud and other provider storage solutions offer organizations the flexibility and cost optimization of a unified hybrid cloud infrastructure.
Hybrid cloud backup focuses on creating copies of data for backup and disaster recovery. It relies on local sites and backup solutions like network-attached storage (NAS) for speed and quick data recovery, and it uses cloud environments for off-site redundancy and stability.
According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global data storage market is expected to more than triple by 2032.1 This has organizations facing increasing pressure to protect growing data volumes without sacrificing performance. Hybrid cloud backup meets this challenge by permitting organizations to scale their backup infrastructure efficiently. This process keeps critical data on-premises for rapid recovery while leveraging cloud storage for cost-effective long-term retention and disaster recovery.
Hybrid cloud backup includes several essential processes and components. Here is a general breakdown of its lifecycle:
These are some of the main benefits of using hybrid cloud backup:
To improve their hybrid cloud backup environment, organizations should consider certain strategic components to meet their business needs.
Organizations can choose between different cloud service delivery options for their backup solutions, including software as a service (SaaS) platforms and on-premises backup and recovery solutions. SaaS backup and recovery options (for example, Veeam, IBM Storage Protect Plus, Commvault) offer simplified management, automatic updates and reduced IT overhead.
On-premises and private cloud solutions provide greater control over backup infrastructure and are often needed by organizations with strict data governance needs. Many enterprises adopt hybrid cloud data management approaches that integrate both models.
Immutable storage prevents backup data from being altered or deleted for a specified time period, creating immutable backups that defend against ransomware and data corruption.
Organizations should balance compliance requirements, recovery needs and storage costs when establishing retention policies across on-premises and cloud environments.
According to a 2025 report from Flexera, organizations, on average, waste an estimated 32% of their cloud spend.2 Whether operating as a large global enterprise or a small-to medium-sized business (SMB), it’s important to carefully review service level agreements (SLAs) from backup software vendors and cloud storage providers.
Crucial SLA criteria include pricing models, availability guarantees (uptime/downtime), security measures and certifications. SMBs frequently opt for cost-effective cloud storage with flexible scaling, while large enterprises usually need more comprehensive SLAs and dedicated support.
Regular testing verifies data protection throughout hybrid cloud backup environments. Organizations should carry out scheduled backup validation procedures, perform simulated disaster recovery tests and verify data integrity through automated processes.
This supports cyber resilience and business continuity by confirming that backup systems can successfully restore data when needed.
Hybrid cloud backup continues to keep pace with the latest technological advances.
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are transforming hybrid cloud backup by enhancing threat detection, automating response and supporting predictive analytics.
ML algorithms identify anomalies in backup data streams that might indicate cyberthreats, such as ransomware or corruption. AI-powered automation optimizes backup schedules, maintains data integrity and reduces manual intervention.
Organizations with distributed operations (for example, retail stores, manufacturing facilities, remote office locations) can maintain backup copies at the edge while syncing critical data to centralized cloud storage for extended retention and disaster recovery.
Hybrid cloud backup solutions are evolving toward multicloud environments that distribute backup data across more than one cloud provider. This strategy reduces vendor lock-in and improves disaster resilience through multiple geographic locations.
It also enables cost optimization as organizations can select the most economical storage strategy to meet their needs.
IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5 combines the highest levels of enterprise security, performance and scalability with Linux and open-source workloads including hybrid cloud and AI applications.
Join IBM experts and industry leaders for a 45-minute live webinar exploring how IBM LinuxONE 5 empowers organizations to confidently embrace open-source innovation and AI at scale.
Use AI toolkit to unlock the full potential of popular open source AI programs on your IBM Z and LinuxONE platforms
See how top data integration platforms are enabling resilient, scalable, and hybrid-ready infrastructures for tomorrow’s enterprise.
Stay steps ahead of cyber threats with IBM Storage FlashSystem — intelligent, secure, and built for rapid recovery wherever your data lives.
IBM Backup & Recovery — protect and restore data across on‑premises and cloud with fast, resilient backup solutions.
IBM Threat Detection and Response — 24/7 AI-powered monitoring and rapid response to detect, contain, and recover from cyber threats.
IBM FlashSystem and Backup & Recovery provide high-performance storage with secure, scalable backup and restore across on‑premises and cloud.
1 Data Storage Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, Fortune Business Insights, December 15, 2025.
2 State of the Cloud Report, Flexera, 2025.