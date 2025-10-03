What is immutable infrastructure?

Organizations can manage infrastructure through two approaches: mutable and immutable. Immutable infrastructure replaces servers entirely rather than modifying them. Mutable infrastructure modifies servers in place, applying updates, patches and configuration changes directly to production servers.

Because it’s primarily modifying existing servers, mutable infrastructure can seem more efficient. However, two factors often make immutable infrastructure more practical and preferable.

First, cloud computing and containerization have transformed deployment speed. Organizations can now replace virtual machines (VMs) and containers in minutes rather than the hours required for physical servers. Infrastructure automation tools can provision and configure new servers and IT resources and apply uniform changes at scale.

Second, immutable infrastructure can significantly cut down on configuration drift, a common feature of mutable infrastructure, wherein a system gradually diverges from its intended state as changes accumulate. Configuration drift is especially common when network issues interrupt the deployment process, causing partial or failed updates. This drift can lead to poor performance, security vulnerabilities and compliance violations.

For example, when deploying a security update across 100 production servers, automation tools can create 100 new servers with the update preinstalled and validate them in isolation. Once validated, they redirect traffic and decommission the old servers—all within minutes with zero downtime.