What are immutable snapshots?

Immutable snapshots are read-only, point-in-time copies of data that cannot be altered, modified or deleted by unauthorized users or administrators once they are created. This data protection technology serves as a defense against cyber threats such as ransomware, malware and accidental deletion.
Part of a larger data storage method known as immutable storage, immutable snapshots use WORM technology. WORM stands for Write Once, Read Many, a storage technology that allows data to be written exactly once but read as many times as needed, for either a set or indefinite period of time.|
It’s worth noting that mutable versus immutable describes whether data can be changed after it’s created. Mutable data can be modified in place. Immutable data such as snapshots cannot be changed and any modification creates a new instance.
The 2026 IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index found a 44% increase in attacks targeting public-facing applications. For instance, artificial intelligence (AI) tools are helping attackers find and exploit weaknesses faster than ever. This has organizations turning to defenses such as immutable storage as a core part of their cyber resilience strategy.
The financial impact is staggering. According to the 2025 IBM Cost of a Data Breach report, the average total cost of a data breach in 2025 was USD 4.44 million.
While data can be at risk wherever it’s stored, the report found most breaches involved data distributed across multiple environments (for example, public clouds, private clouds and on-premises). In fact, data breaches involving multiple environments cost an average USD 5.05 million, while data breaches on premises cost an average USD 4.01 million.
Cyberattacks are also a direct threat to data integrity. Cybercriminals can manipulate, delete or steal sensitive information, leaving organizations exposed to data loss, regulatory fines and lasting reputational damage.
Additionally, immutable snapshots protect against vulnerabilities like human error. Even users with the required permissions can’t alter or delete protected data once a snapshot is taken.
Organizations also face pressure to manage data security budgets against growing compliance requirements and protect sensitive data across complex workloads including AI and mobile environments. For instance, industries like healthcare, finance and education have stringent data recovery compliance requirements.
The Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), for example, requires financial institutions to test business recovery processes periodically and provide documented test results showing that service level agreements (SLAs) have been met. Immutable snapshots help meet these requirements and strengthen overall cyber resilience.
Learn more about cyber resilience.
While sometimes used interchangeably, immutable snapshots and immutable backups are not the same thing. Unlike traditional backups, immutable backups are full copies of data stored separately from the production environment as part of a dedicated backup system. Immutable snapshots, on the other hand, capture the state and location of data at a specific point in time, allowing organizations to roll back to a clean copy before an attack occurred.
Snapshots are typically taken more frequently than backups, giving organizations more granular recovery points and reducing the risk of critical data loss.
Once a snapshot is taken, and the storage system captures and locks the exact state of data at that moment, immutability ensures that no one—not administrators nor ransomware—can alter, move or delete it during the retention period.
Immutable snapshots are most commonly stored in object storage, a storage method that organizes data into self-contained units rather than traditional file and block storage systems. Object storage functions well with WORM technology because each object can be locked individually once written.
Here is a look at several key components:
- WORM technology
- Copy-on-write (COW)
- Retention policies
- Security layer
- Metadata and auditing
- Management plane
Immutable snapshots are built on write-once, read-many (WORM) technology. Data is written to storage exactly once and can be read as many times as needed, but it can never be modified or overwritten.
A key part of immutable snapshots, COW writes changes to a separate location. Existing data is never overwritten. The original snapshot stays intact, keeping the exact state of data at the time it was taken.
A retention period locks snapshots from deletion or alteration. Ransomware attackers, for instance, often spend months or even years inside a network before striking, a window known as dwell time. Retention windows set to cover that period keep a clean restore point available.
Data encryption, access permissions and multifactor authentication (MFA) prevent unauthorized snapshot management. Air gapping, which physically or logically isolates snapshot storage from the broader network, also adds another layer of protection.
Leading storage and backup solutions (for example, IBM FlashSystem and Veeam Backup & Replication) now use AI to automate snapshot management, threat detection and response. AI continuously monitors storage activity and flags anomalies before they become incidents. This makes storage itself a critical line of defense against ransomware and other cyberthreats.
Snapshot metadata records information about the data, such as when it was created and what changed, rather than duplicating the data itself. This keeps storage overhead low and accelerates recovery. Every snapshot also creates an audit trail.
This administrative layer uses application programming interfaces (APIs) to define workflows and monitor system health. This enables organizations to deploy immutable snapshots across storage arrays and network attached storage (NAS) environments, in the cloud or across a hybrid environment, depending on infrastructure and data sovereignty requirements.
Beyond immutability, immutable snapshots constitute a core component of a wider cybersecurity and data protection strategy, giving organizations a reliable foundation for protection, recovery and compliance. Top benefits include:
- Disaster recovery
- Cyber recovery
- Data integrity
- Integration with cyber security tools
Immutable snapshots capture data at a specific point in time, facilitating immediate restoration. They play an important role in backup and disaster recovery plans and help ensure that critical systems get back online quickly without lengthy data transfers.
Learn more about data resilience and storage.
Unlike disaster recovery, which covers any unplanned event, cyber recovery focuses specifically on malicious attacks. Immutable snapshots provide organizations with a clean, verified copy of data from which to restore after a ransomware attack, data breach or other cyberattack, without the need to pay a ransom or suffer extended downtime.
Immutable snapshots maintain a tamper-proof record of protected data—even privileged users cannot modify or delete a snapshot once it is taken.
Immutable snapshots work best when connected to broader monitoring and automation tools. Solutions from Microsoft, IBM and other providers can integrate with threat detection, storage management and incident response platforms, giving security teams visibility across the entire storage environment and enabling faster response when something goes wrong.
Immutable snapshots help organizations create a strong defense against ransomware and other cyberthreats. Top use cases include:
- Ransomware and malware recovery
- Regulatory compliance and auditing
- Digital forensics
- Cyber insurance and eligibility
Even if ransomware infiltrates production systems, snapshots can’t be encrypted, altered or deleted. This enables organizations to roll back to a pre-infection state.
GDPR, HIPAA and other guidelines carry firm data retention and archiving mandates. Immutable storage helps ensure that financial records, transaction logs and medical histories are protected.
The Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 (CIRCIA) also requires critical infrastructure organizations, including energy providers, healthcare systems and financial institutions, to report cyber incidents and ransomware payments to CISA.
Immutable snapshots lock records from the moment of creation. Once captured, nothing changes. Digital forensics investigations depend on this kind of data resilience and data integrity.
Cyber threats are the primary concern for 66% of large businesses and 60% of medium businesses, according to the 2025 Travelers Risk Index.1 Today, many organizations seek cyber insurance to protect against financial losses they might experience as a result of ransomware attacks or other cyber incidents.
Both immutable backups and snapshots are frequently part of underwriting requirements. In addition, organizations that show immutability might qualify for better coverage and lower premiums.
According to a 2025 Boston Consulting Group survey, 80% of CISOs cite AI-powered cyberattacks as a top concern.2 Immutable snapshots are only as effective as the policies and processes behind them, and the following best practices can help organizations integrate immutable snapshots as part of their overall data management strategy.
Recovery point objectives (RPO) and recovery time objectives (RTO) should drive snapshot schedules and policies. Snapshot frequency and retention periods need to reflect how much data loss the business can absorb and how fast systems need to be restored.
Access should remain separate from production systems. A two-person integrity (TPI) process to approve snapshot policy changes adds protection against insider threats and external attacks.
Snapshots require regular restoration tests to confirm that a backup strategy remains intact and recovery objectives can be met.
The sooner an anomaly is detected, the more options organizations have. Many storage solutions now leverage AI and machine learning (ML) tools to continuously monitor snapshots and provide an effective ransomware response. These AI tools can help flag unusual activity or data corruption before it becomes an incident.
Snapshot policies require regular review. Retention periods, access controls and monitoring thresholds should all be revisited as business needs, compliance requirements and the threat landscape change.
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1 2025 Risk Index: Cyber Risks Remain a Top Business Concern, Travelers, 2025
2 AI Creates New Cyber Risks. It Can Help Resolve Them, Too, Boston Consulting Group, July 30, 2025