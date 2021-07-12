Data resilience and storage — a primer for your business

Data resilience is the ability to protect against and recover quickly from a data-destructive event, such as a cyberattack, data theft, disaster, failure or human error. It’s an important component of your organization’s overall cyber resilience strategy and business continuity plan.

Keeping your data — and your entire IT infrastructure — safe in the event of cyberattack is crucial. A 2020 report by Enterprise Strategy Group found that 60% of enterprise organizations experienced ransomware attacks in the past year and 13% of those organizations experienced daily attacks1. Each data breach, according to the Ponemon Institute, can cost an average of USD 4.24 million2. By 2025, cybercrime costs are estimated to reach USD 10.5 trillion (link resides outside ibm.com) annually, according to Cybersecurity Ventures3.

In addition to combating malicious attacks, data resilience is vital to preventing data loss and helping you recover from natural disasters and unplanned failures. Extreme weather events such as floods, storms and wildfires are increasing in number and severity, and affect millions of people and businesses all over the world each year. In 2018, the global economic stress and damage from natural disasters totaled USD 165 billion (link resides outside ibm.com), according to the World Economic Forum in their 2020 Global Risks Report4.

While the first order of business is to prevent data-destructive events from occurring, it’s equally important to be able to recover when the inevitable happens and an event, malicious or otherwise, takes place.

Your preparedness and ability to quickly respond hinges on where you are storing your primary data. Is the solution resilient? Ensuring your data stays available to your applications is the primary function of storage. So, what are the characteristics of resilient primary storage that can help?