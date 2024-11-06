What is storage management?

Comic Steven Wright had a gift for injecting mind-bending absurdities into his humor. 1 of his classic observations speaks directly to the heart of storage management: “You can’t have everything. Where would you put it?”

Wright’s one-liner sums up both sides of the storage management issue that faces a large and increasing number of companies. This is the core problem: When it comes to computer data, organizations have been led to believe that they can have everything—or at least all the data they could possibly want. Of course, the IT industry supports these efforts by producing new products to cater to every organizational need, such as storage. So now, there’s an app for this, and a platform for that. Consequently, the boom in computer data coincides with an explosion in the number of applications, programs and platforms that providers design to help manage, dissect and analyze this rampant influx of computer data.

So that’s the situation. There are vastly more reams of data being created now. Companies are amassing this data constantly. There is now data evaluating the data, which studies the assembled data from various angles to glean all possible information from it. This leads us directly to the second part of Wright’s “equation”: Now that you have all the data in the world, where will you possibly keep it?

There are many potential answers because along with the increase in data management and data processing software, there are now multiple types of storage resources and myriad places to store data. But it’s not as simple as grabbing any storage solution. Management software should not be viewed as a “one size fits all” proposition. Different companies have various data storage needs.

And then there’s money. Storage presents many opportunities, but very few are offered free of charge. Whether the storage solution depends on an investment of on-premises servers and other types of storage hardware, or if storage management software is being used or if cloud storage options are being pursued, there is always a pricing aspect that must be weighed.

Plus, there are other key questions to ask yourself beyond those around cost:

Q: Not all storage solutions function identically, especially when it comes to data access. Do some storage environments offer faster retrieval of warehoused information than others?

A: Yes. In general, high-performance storage management reflects a commitment to maximized efficiency, which is manifested by system optimization, reduced latency, high throughput and faster data access speeds.

Q: Which types of artificial intelligence (AI)-based functionality can be applied to data being stored and how easy is it to do that?

A: Numerous types of AI can be applied to data being stored, such as data tiering, anomaly detection (to augment security efforts), data deduplication and storage usage optimization. Ease of use varies by management software product.

Q: How safe is stored information and will that data remain resilient over time? Or does stored data have an “expiration date” based on a unique lifecycle that includes an inevitable slide into data loss?

A: It’s unfortunate, but data does decay over time. All data is subject to data decay, by which it becomes increasingly less reliable and useful. This makes it even more essential that organizations maintain their data assets through a robust storage management program.

As we’ll see, it’s not usually a matter of simply finding a way to work around storage capacity limits or making a provision to gain added storage space. The trick is finding the storage solution that most closely matches an organization’s storage needs, both now and in the foreseeable future.