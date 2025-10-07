Mutable versus immutable is a principle that drives modern approaches to both software development and infrastructure management.

The distinction can be compared to writing text on a whiteboard. If you can add words, erase parts or change what’s written, that’s like a mutable resource. But if the whiteboard is sealed under glass the moment you finish and you must use a new whiteboard to write something else, that’s an immutable resource.

While this concept applies broadly across computing, it’s most commonly encountered in programming. In programming, understanding which data types can be modified directly versus when a new copy must be created is essential for common tasks. These tasks include writing algorithms, building application programming interfaces (APIs) and designing classes in object-oriented programming (OOP).

The choice of using mutable or immutable objects affects how data is managed in memory, how safely it can be shared or changed and whether unintended side effects might occur. This is the reason why mutable versus immutable is a foundational concept for both beginner and experienced programmers.

For example, in the Python programming language, lists and dictionaries are mutable types. Items can be added, removed or modified within those objects. In contrast, objects such as booleans (true or false values) or tuples—ordered collections like (1,2,3)—are immutable types. Their contents cannot be changed or mutated without creating an entirely new object.