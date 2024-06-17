Immutable backup strategies with cloud storage

Immutable data protection: Native immutability features help prevent backups from being modified or deleted during the retention window. Immutability provides the ultimate data protection against ransomware by blunting its ability to overwrite backup data with encryption.

Reduced disaster recovery time: Because your backup data is stored in a secured and separate environment, you can be confident that the backups will remain unaffected by cyberattacks on production environments. These unaffected backups make it easier to restore data and recover quickly.

Lower cost of backing up: Object storage is a fully managed storage service available at very low costs, allowing organizations to keep backup operational costs low while ensuring continued protection.

Resilience and availability: IBM Cloud Object Storage is a globally accessible service backed by redundant storage zones and network technologies, so your backups always remain available.

IBM Cloud Object Storage’s robust architecture ensures durability, scalability and cost-effectiveness, making it suitable for organizations of all sizes. Moreover, its immutability feature adds an extra layer of protection by preventing accidental or malicious alterations to backup data, thus ensuring data integrity and compliance with regulatory requirements. This feature, combined with IBM’s stringent security measures and extensive data protection capabilities, makes IBM Cloud Object Storage a trusted choice for businesses looking to secure their backup data reliably. By using IBM Cloud Object Storage, organizations can mitigate risks, streamline backup processes, and maintain peace of mind by knowing their critical data is securely stored and protected against any unforeseen events.