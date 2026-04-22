What is edge storage?

Progress in high-speed connectivity, especially 5G, combined with advances in cloud computing, AI and machine learning (ML) has changed the storage infrastructure landscape significantly, increasing the role of edge storage.

In a study from Straits Research, the global edge computing market was valued at USD 38.32 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 55.44 billion in 2025 to USD 1,065.63 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.7%.1

Driving much of this growth is data volume. According to IDC, global data generated is set to reach 393.9 ZB by 2028, fueled by generative AI (gen AI) and other technologies.2 More and more of that data will originate and remain at the edge, rather than traveling to cloud or on-premises data centers.

Reasons for keeping data at the edge range from data gravity to data sovereignty. Data gravity refers to the tendency of data to attract applications and services that are costly to move, while data sovereignty describes regulations that require data to stay within specific geographic boundaries.

Security is another factor. According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025, breaches involving data stored across multiple environments cost USD 5.05 million on average and took 276 days to identify and contain. Storing data locally at the edge, rather than across multiple environments, gives organizations fewer places to monitor and protect.

Industries like finance that depend on real-time data processing cannot afford the delays that come with routing data to a distant cloud. Edge storage addresses this challenge by processing and storing data onsite, at the point where it is collected.

AI storage needs are accelerating the need for edge storage further. As AI inference moves from centralized data centers to distributed devices and facilities, the demand for fast local storage grows with it. This drives greater use of high-performance storage media, such as NVMe SSDs, to handle AI workloads without relying on cloud connectivity.