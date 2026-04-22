What is edge storage?

Edge storage is a data storage approach that stores, manages and processes data at or near its origin source (such as sensors, Internet of Things (IoT) devices and cameras). Rather than routing it to a centralized data center or cloud setting, it keeps data closer to where it is generated.
In this approach, data resides in distributed edge locations, including regional data centers, onsite servers and other IT infrastructure positioned close to users and data sources. Processing happens locally, reducing the need for data to make constant roundtrips to a central facility. The result is faster response times, lower bandwidth consumption and greater resilience.
For some industries, local processing is crucial. In healthcare, for example, wearable devices can track patients’ vital signs and alert care providers to changes that require immediate attention. In the energy sector, sensors on a power grid can detect equipment issues and flag failures before an outage occurs.
Businesses increasingly rely on enterprise edge storage systems to manage large volumes of data at scale, with an emphasis on high performance, scalability and reliability. As artificial intelligence (AI) adoption grows and more devices connect to networks, edge storage has become an important part of how organizations handle and act on data in real time.
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Progress in high-speed connectivity, especially 5G, combined with advances in cloud computing, AI and machine learning (ML) has changed the storage infrastructure landscape significantly, increasing the role of edge storage.
In a study from Straits Research, the global edge computing market was valued at USD 38.32 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 55.44 billion in 2025 to USD 1,065.63 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.7%.1
Driving much of this growth is data volume. According to IDC, global data generated is set to reach 393.9 ZB by 2028, fueled by generative AI (gen AI) and other technologies.2 More and more of that data will originate and remain at the edge, rather than traveling to cloud or on-premises data centers.
Reasons for keeping data at the edge range from data gravity to data sovereignty. Data gravity refers to the tendency of data to attract applications and services that are costly to move, while data sovereignty describes regulations that require data to stay within specific geographic boundaries.
Security is another factor. According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025, breaches involving data stored across multiple environments cost USD 5.05 million on average and took 276 days to identify and contain. Storing data locally at the edge, rather than across multiple environments, gives organizations fewer places to monitor and protect.
Industries like finance that depend on real-time data processing cannot afford the delays that come with routing data to a distant cloud. Edge storage addresses this challenge by processing and storing data onsite, at the point where it is collected.
AI storage needs are accelerating the need for edge storage further. As AI inference moves from centralized data centers to distributed devices and facilities, the demand for fast local storage grows with it. This drives greater use of high-performance storage media, such as NVMe SSDs, to handle AI workloads without relying on cloud connectivity.
Edge storage has evolved over the decades, driven by advances in networking, computing and a shift toward processing data closer to where it is generated.
The roots go back to the late 1990s, when content delivery networks (CDNs) were built to serve web pages and video from servers placed close to users rather than from a single distant origin. Shorter distance meant faster delivery. As those networks matured and began hosting applications alongside content, what edge infrastructure could handle grew considerably.
By the early 2000s, commercial edge computing services were handling practical, everyday tasks, such as online shopping carts and news feeds that needed to refresh in real time.
Since then, edge settings have grown in scale and complexity as IT infrastructure has spread across more locations and device types. Today’s edge architecture includes edge servers, edge gateways, high-speed networking and local storage media—collecting, processing and routing data close to where it originates.
Modern edge deployments increasingly incorporate containers and Kubernetes, which help organizations manage workloads consistently across edge and central cloud settings, whether they span a shipping network, energy grid or a retail chain.
As organizations manage more data across more locations, keeping storage close to the source has become a practical part of building and managing distributed IT infrastructure.
Edge, cloud and on-premises environments each play an important role in modern data storage and IT infrastructure. Increasingly, organizations use a combination of these technologies.
Most large organizations now use all three, structuring their data infrastructure around which storage solution best meets their business needs.
Edge storage follows a distributed computing model. Rather than keeping all data in one central location, it stores and processes data across multiple physical nodes. Edge nodes cache data locally, pulling from an origin server when needed and serving requests from nearby users or devices without routing traffic back to a distant data center.
Here’s a breakdown of several key edge storage components:
Edge storage offers a range of benefits for organizations managing data across distributed locations:
Many industries generate high volumes of data in locations where sending everything to a central facility isn’t fast enough, practical or cost-effective. Edge storage keeps that data where it is needed most.
Factories produce constant flows of data from machines and production lines. Storing it onsite means equipment issues can be detected before they cause downtime.
Hospitals and clinics handle data that is large, continuous and heavily regulated. Keeping it within the facility means clinical systems get the data they need at the speed care requires, while meeting HIPAA compliance and data residency requirements.
When a network goes down, edge storage helps keep stores open. Point-of-sale systems, security cameras and inventory tools can all run from local storage, with data syncing to central systems on schedule. For retailers with hundreds of locations, it also removes the need to route every transaction through a central hub.
Power companies, pipeline operators and renewable energy producers often work in remote locations with limited connectivity. Rather than depending on a central data center, these sites store and analyze operational data locally and send back alerts as needed.
HVAC systems, access controls and occupancy sensors produce data that drives decision-making inside a building, such as adjusting temperature, managing access or tracking energy use. Keeping data local means buildings can operate without waiting on a cloud connection to respond.
Edge storage introduces management challenges that don’t exist in a centralized data center. Hardware runs in remote or sometimes unstaffed locations and security is harder to enforce consistently. Here are a few practices that can help:
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1 Edge computing market size, Straits Research, October 2024
2 A Deep Dive Into IDC’s Global AI and Generative AI Spending, IDC, August 16, 2024