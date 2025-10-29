Kubernetes migration strategy and best practices

A Kubernetes migration strategy consists of a step-by-step plan for moving applications and workloads to a containerized environment, including best practices for a successful outcome.

As businesses modernize applications and adopt cloud-based technologies like microservices, they need container orchestration platforms to reliably and efficiently manage hybrid cloud and multicloud workloads.

As the dominant orchestration platform, Kubernetes enables enterprises to migrate their cloud journeys, facilitating the transition of legacy applications to cloud-native environments.

According to a 2024 Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) study, cloud-native adoption has reached 89%, with 93% of organizations now using, piloting or evaluating Kubernetes.1

To carry out a seamless Kubernetes migration, organizations need a robust strategy that involves careful planning designed to capture business and technology opportunities while overcoming challenges.