Kubernetes deployment strategies

The deployment strategy organizations choose can make or break software application rollouts. In Kubernetes environments, this decision directly impacts application availability, development velocity and operational costs.

The difference between a smooth rollout and a deployment disaster often comes down to selecting the right approach for specific apps' needs and risk tolerance.

With Kubernetes adoption continuing to grow, strategic deployment choices have become increasingly important for DevOps teams and business outcomes alike.

A Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) survey found that 93% of organizations are using, piloting or evaluating Kubernetes.1 Each Kubernetes deployment strategy offers different tradeoffs between speed, safety and resource usage.