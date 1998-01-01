In some ways, IBM Research is a nearly unrecognizable descendant of its original incarnation, the Watson Scientific Computing Laboratory. Since its unveiling in 1945, in a former fraternity house near the Columbia University campus, the institution has grown into a globally renowned organization comprising 19 labs across a dozen countries on six continents. Over the decades, its footprint, architecture, facilities and tools all have evolved, but the focus and mission have remained ever intent.



IBM Research represents IBM’s explicit commitment to pushing the boundaries of science in search of solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems. At the heart of that effort is, and always has been, a collection of brilliant, curious, talented humans.



When the company’s first director of research, Wallace Eckert, set out to establish a culture for IBM Research, he deliberately embraced nonconformists and freethinkers — people he felt would thrive in a casual, highly collaborative atmosphere. From the beginning, he understood the importance of recruiting across scientific disciplines, assuming that people of diverse backgrounds could help shed light on problems in fields outside their expertise.



The approach has been fruitful beyond any reasonable expectation. Thousands of gifted scientists and engineers have devoted their careers to IBM Research over the years. They have received six Nobel Prizes, six Turing Awards, five National Medals of Science, and three Kavli Prizes. The institution boasts 20 inductees to the US National Inventors Hall of Fame and has generated more patents than any other company for more than 25 years. There are also more than 300 IBM Fellows, the company’s highest award in honor of technical talent.



More compelling than the awards and recognition, however, are the humans of IBM Research who have collectively contributed to the advancement of business and society in immeasurable ways. They have invented DRAM, the scanning tunneling microscope, the relational database, the PC, Sabre, LASIK, and dozens more seminal breakthroughs in software and hardware. They have given the world the basis for instantaneous global transactions, seamless travel reservations, and e-commerce, as well as fractals, a basis for understanding nature. They have provided the building blocks for nanotechnology, natural language processing and high-temperature superconductivity, not to mention the world’s fastest supercomputers.

Read on in this section to learn more about the impressive accomplishments — and diverse backstories — of the people who have given IBM Research its impressive global impact and staying power.