A pantheon of some of modern history’s most prolific inventors assembled at IBM in the first half of the 20th century. With a keen sense for everyday business needs and a mandate to create, they designed their way to hundreds of patented processes, products and devices. Over five decades, they built a beachhead of intellectual property in business mechanization for the company and forged paths to the coming computer age.

Far from inventing for inventing’s sake, this group of engineers and scientists designed with practical, real-world applications in mind. By faithfully thinking utility first, they would revolutionize data collection for a world hungry to count and catalog everything; expand society’s computational abilities to accelerate scientific discovery; and usher business into a new era of opportunity with machines that could efficiently and accurately perform important work.

The company’s ability to gather so many talented engineers was a testament to the vibrancy of IBM’s ideas culture and the importance that it placed on invention as a means to achieve its global ambitions. Thomas J. Watson Sr., the first chairman and CEO of IBM, devoted substantial time to engineering oversight and invested heavily in research and development to build the company of tomorrow.

“As Mr. Watson has so often reminded us, this business is being built with a view not only to this year and the next but to the many other years that are to come,” said Fred Carroll, head of engineering and invention in one of the company’s engineering departments, following a 1927 convention of the company’s Hundred Percent Club of top salespeople and its Executive School.

While there were dozens of inventors tinkering and prospecting on the company’s behalf, some emerged as especially prodigious across many business lines. They included James Bryce, credited with hundreds of patents; Arthur H. Dickinson, an assistant to Bryce and second only to him in patent count; Clair Lake, whose inventions transformed punched card machines; and Carroll, who built machines to make punched cards.