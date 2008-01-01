Born in Post, Texas, in 1925, Stevens always credited his mother with providing a flair for creative problem solving. She taught him that he could accomplish anything he applied himself to, and she often called on him to fix broken household items, including her few electrical appliances. He joined the US Marine Corps in 1943 and attended Radar Technician School, where he first encountered electrical engineering. With support from the GI Bill and earnings from his wife, he secured a bachelor’s degree in the field from Texas Tech University and a master’s from the University of California, Berkeley.

Stevens began his 35-year career with IBM in 1949 in Poughkeepsie, New York, and played a significant role in the development of the input-output unit for the 701 Electronic Data Processing Machine, IBM’s first electronic computer. Formally announced in May 1952, the 701 comprised 274 assemblies executing all the system’s computing and control functions by means of electronic pulses emitted at speeds of up to 1 million per second.

That same year, the company sent Stevens to help establish an experimental lab in San Jose, California, then a small town but the eventual heart of Silicon Valley. Team leader Reynold B. Johnson tapped Stevens to serve as his top lieutenant with an emphasis on recruiting applicants for an intentionally very lean and efficient ensemble.