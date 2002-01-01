Close observers of Allen’s life and legacy have considered her something of an “accidental” scientist. Her first assignment at IBM was to teach the research community Fortran, a complex language the company had announced only months prior — which often meant learning subject matter mere days before teaching it to students. “It set my interest in compiling, and it also set the way I thought about compilers, because it was organized in a way that has a direct heritage to modern compilers,” she said.

After her work with Fortran, she became one of three designers for IBM’s Stretch-Harvest project in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Stretch was one of the first supercomputers, and Harvest was a coprocessor. As the language liaison, she helped design and build Alpha, a high-level language that helped the US National Security Agency compose new alphabets that transcended existing languages and perform codebreaking on secret messages.

Her next project was an Experimental Compiler for IBM’s Advanced Computing System (ACS), which resulted in a tool to drive hardware design and a new way to transform programs. An optimizing compiler can be used to minimize or maximize attributes of an executable computer program, including execution time, memory footprint, storage size and power consumption. As a result of her work, Allen published a seminal paper on program optimization, “A Catalog of Optimizing Transformation.” It described a powerful new framework for implementing analysis in addition to a robust set of advanced algorithms and transformations that are still in use. (In computing, transformation is the process of converting data from one format or structure into another. It’s a fundamental aspect of data integration and data management and plays an important role in repositioning computer graphics.) Allen also helped develop software for IBM’s Blue Gene supercomputer project, the system that helped map the human genome.

The computer scientist and author Guy Steele wrote about Allen’s work for the Association of Computing Machinery. “Fran Allen’s focus has not been on inventing new programming languages or language features and then trying to get people to program using them,” he said. “Rather, she focused on taking programs as programmers like to write them and made them run efficiently by doing sophisticated analysis and optimization of the code. She didn’t create paper designs, but a series of working systems that run real programs, not just artificial benchmarks, faster. Today’s programming language compilers still rely on techniques that she pioneered.”