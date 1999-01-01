The gender gap between men and women working in technology, math and science is no secret. Nor is it a recent phenomenon. Nearly a century ago, a female college student named Anne Van Vechten asked IBM CEO Thomas J. Watson Sr. why American companies didn’t offer more career paths for women. This struck Watson as a reasonable question — for which he had no ready answer. But soon afterward, in 1935, he took action to help address the problem. He opened IBM’s existing training center in Endicott, New York — and its career opportunities — to women as well as men. It was a first step in bringing women into the professional ranks at IBM.

That same year he also made a key show of leadership for the rest of the corporate world. Some 30 years before the US Equal Pay Act became law, Watson asserted: “Men and women will do the same kind of work for equal pay. They will have the same treatment, the same responsibilities and the same opportunities for advancement.”

Watson’s decision reflected a personal belief and a core tenet that he established at IBM: respect for the individual. But laying out the welcome mat for females also had pragmatic benefits. He believed deeply that women could exert wide influence on industrial, social, educational and cultural institutions in the United States. Moreover, they could bring substantial value to his fast-growing company through a diversity of skills and perspectives, as well as sheer numbers. Each of Watson’s successors would advance his vision — which often required bucking societal norms.

IBM has developed dozens of programs and partnerships over the decades to inspire, instruct, recruit and retain women in technology-related roles. In so doing, it helped foster a generation of female computer scientists and engineers who laid a foundation for subsequent generations of women to apply their skills in all facets of technology, from programming and large-scale computing to AI development and blockchain.

IBM veteran Ginni Rometty acknowledged as much after becoming IBM’s first woman CEO. “I want you to remember something: past is prologue,” she told the audience at the Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing in 2016. “And it is a fact that women have helped drive every era of technology we have known to date.”