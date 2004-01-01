When Ruth Leach joined IBM, to demonstrate the electric typewriter at the 1939 San Francisco World’s Fair, she had no intention of pursuing a career in business — and few career ambitions at all. But the experience lit a spark that would not only change the trajectory of Leach’s life, but also open new opportunities for women in the American workforce.

“It was a crash introductory course to the business world, a world I had thought wasn’t for me but now found quite fascinating,” Leach would explain in her memoir, Among Equals: The Rise of IBM’s First Woman Corporate Vice President. “I began to rethink my life plans, vague as they were. Maybe I wasn’t meant to fall in love and settle down just then. Perhaps I should do something with my life before becoming a bride.”

“The election of a woman to a corporate office is recognition by IBM of the increasingly important part which women are playing in its operations,” IBM President Thomas J. Watson Sr. said while announcing Leach’s headline-making appointment. “We are adding women to our executive staff, through promotions, in order to make sure that the women in every department and branch of IBM receive maximum assistance in carrying on the important work which they are doing.”

Catapulted onto the national stage, Leach became a spokesperson for IBM’s pioneering efforts to recruit and train female workers for non-secretarial roles and, more broadly, for women (and employers) around the country who were reimagining so-called “women’s work.” Her efforts burnished IBM’s reputation and helped propel the company forward at a time when many of its clients were making critical contributions to the war effort.