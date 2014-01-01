From a young age, Moerner took an interest in dissecting new forms of communication. A former Eagle Scout who grew up in Pleasanton, California, he was fascinated by amateur radio and earned his operator’s license as a teenager. He continued the hobby through college at Washington University in St. Louis and as a graduate student at Cornell, where he earned his PhD in physics.

Moerner came to IBM’s Almaden research facility in 1981 to work on an evergreen scientific dilemma: How can we know what’s inside a solid object — whether it be a crystal, a bone or an electronic component — without breaking it open?

Previous solutions relied on creating images of solid interiors using chemical processes like absorption and fluorescence to detect millions of molecules simultaneously. For decades, these were a scientist’s best tools to probe the structures of opaque materials. But they only provided a picture of a substance’s average molecule. While helpful, it was the rough equivalent of understanding that a homemade waffle was 70% cooked without being able to find the pockets of raw batter.

Spectroscopy built on these techniques by focusing radiation to peer into objects. Because different materials absorb certain frequencies of light while remaining transparent to others, scientists could attenuate a laser or other beam of radiation to a precise frequency, thereby illuminating the millions of molecules within a solid that responded to that frequency.

At the time, detecting a single molecule within a solid was considered the elusive “holy grail” of spectroscopy, a theoretical limit to detection technology that scientists strived for without being able to reach — until 1988. That year at Almaden, Moerner and visiting researcher Lothar Kador used a laser to pinpoint a single absorber molecule among 10 trillion inert molecules within a crystal lattice. Their technique not only allowed them to isolate the properties of this molecule but also enabled them to measure how those properties changed in response to microscopic fluctuations in the solid itself.