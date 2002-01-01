Cocke’s friends and colleagues credited him with both a dizzying intellect and persistent curiosity. One of them, Peter Capek, noted: “His career was unusual in its breadth. He was known for his work in computer architecture, but he was interested in everything — circuits, storage, compilers — any technology that could advance the state of the art.”

Throughout his career, Cocke frequently roamed the halls at the Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, New York, and beyond. A chain-smoker for much of his life, he reportedly left a trail of cigarette butts and ashes in the many offices he visited. In Cocke’s obituary in The New York Times, Paul Horn, a former IBM Senior VP and Director of IBM Research, recalled that when Cocke worked on the weekends, he was typically in the labs. He would drop by Horn’s office to engage in deep discussions on unification theory in physics. “John Cocke knew as much about high-energy physics as I did,” said Horn, “and it wasn’t even his field.”

Cocke’s memory was also legendary. Frances Allen, an IBM researcher who collaborated with Cocke on compiler inquiries, noted that he possessed an eclectic intellect and itinerant working style that enabled him to keep “dialogues going with people on different subjects that spanned months, even years. He would start up a conversation with you on some detailed technical subject, plunging right in where he left off the last time he saw you a couple of months earlier. It was one of John’s traits that took a little getting used to.”

He also had an air of eccentricity and a singular devotion to his work. (Friends say he often wore the same clothes all week). A longtime bachelor, Cocke finally got married in his sixties to Anne Holloway. According to his obituary, Cocke would also periodically disregard his paychecks and stock certificates. His assistants regularly inspected his trash to retrieve anything of value that he might have discarded inadvertently.

However unconventional Cocke’s methods were, his accomplishments were legion. That is why he received the Association for Computing Machinery’s Turing Award in 1987, the US National Medal of Technology in 1991, and the US National Medal of Science in 1994. Cocke died in 2002, at the age of 77.