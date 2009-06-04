More recently, advances in AI-powered digital assistants — a broad class of tools and technologies used to enhance human capabilities, including reasoning, decision-making and workflow management — have provided Asakawa another powerful tool to help her quest. In 2014, she partnered with Carnegie Mellon researchers to develop NavCog, an app that uses Bluetooth, sensors, computer vision and machine learning technologies to narrow location accuracy to less than two meters and help users move unassisted through indoor locations like campuses, malls or airports. The NavCog app provides flexible route navigation and announcements of points of interest, such as shops, restaurants or other facilities.

Relying solely on a smartphone for navigation assistance, however, had its limitations. Over the next few years, Asakawa and her team began development on her AI suitcase, which uses IBM Watson to help blind users navigate difficult terrain both indoors and out. By gripping the handle, the user activates the suitcase’s motorized wheels, which guide them to their destination. In this way, the suitcase acts as a smart alternative to a white cane — helping the user to avoid people and obstacles in their path. Through the power of AI, the suitcase also alerts users to key elements around them — such as the arrival of a train or the number of people standing before them in line. Eventually, Asakawa hopes such tools will allow blind individuals to move about the world with confidence while providing useful information from the visual world.

During her long tenure at IBM Research, Asakawa has garnered 10 patents, become the first Japanese woman to be named an IBM Fellow, and served as an active member in several professional societies and advocacy initiatives. In 2019, she joined the ranks of the National Inventors Hall of Fame and that same year became an IBM Distinguished Service Professor at Carnegie Mellon’s Robotics Institute. And in 2021, she became the chief executive director of Japan’s National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (Miraikan).

Over the years, Asakawa has evolved into a true champion of the blind and disabled communities, speaking publicly about the importance of universal accessibility and the value of diverse perspectives in the field of technology. Through her work and leadership, she has fundamentally altered the landscape of accessibility technology on a global scale. And as one of IBM’s leading Accessibility Designers, she continues to harness new developments as a way to level the playing field for people of various abilities the world over. “Accessibility is about enabling human capability through innovation,” she has said, “so that everyone can reach their full potential, regardless of age or ability.”