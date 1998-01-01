All too often, people who see, hear, move or think in a manner outside of what is considered mainstream have remained cut off from the world of information — and therefore limited in their opportunities to advance in the workforce. IBM has long been striving to right this wrong by developing technologies that break down barriers and make analyzing and harnessing information more broadly accessible.

Over the past century, IBM has introduced dozens of innovations in adaptive and assistive technology, from more efficient Braille translation to smarter natural-language processing techniques and apps that help overcome cognitive challenges. People with disabilities — or “diverse abilities,” as IBM has adopted — represent a huge resource, both as consumers and as insightful employees. IBMers with sensory, motor and learning differences bring firsthand perspective to propose and develop novel solutions that can be used around the world.

IBM’s leadership in accessibility reflects a core ethos of IBM’s first CEO, Thomas J. Watson Sr., who thought that every employee should have every opportunity to reach their full potential. Beyond altruism or market ambition is the belief that serving the widest-possible range of people and abilities yields the best designs. As Ruoyi Zhou of IBM Research pointed out: “Accessibility, quite often, is a catalyst for innovation.”