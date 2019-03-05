Cahill was born on September 29, 1932, in Washington, DC. In 1954 she graduated from the University of Maryland at College Park with a bachelor’s degree in speech and drama. She took graduate courses in philosophy and soon entered a Roman Catholic novitiate in Berkeley, California, to become a nun, but she left after about a year to join IBM in 1955 as a systems engineer trainee. She became an expert on the IBM 650, an early digital computer.

Bit by the travel bug, she left IBM to tour Europe with friends. An IBM executive promised her mother he would hire Jane back when she returned. In 1957, she restarted her IBM career on a team in Washington doing programming for an eventual rocket launch at the beginnings of the space program.

Cahill’s star was rising. By 1959, she was manager of operations for the Vanguard Space Center in her native Washington, DC. In 1960, her manager, Bob Oldfield, cajoled her to leave Washington to manage a team in Bermuda overseeing a missile tracking station. The North Atlantic island had become a backup station for Cape Canaveral. “Jane didn’t really want to leave,” said Oldfield. He persuaded Cahill to take the post by promising a short stay.

At one point, employee paychecks failed to arrive on time. Cahill borrowed money from a local bank to pay staff then wrote to her bosses at IBM headquarters to get on top of the issue since the loan was maturing soon. Chairman Thomas J. Watson Jr. was impressed by her assertiveness.

In 1962, Cahill returned to the Washington area where she accepted a role heading recruitment for the Space Systems Center of the Federal Systems Division. Her team of 18 was responsible for hiring technical staff for the space program. She’d continue in that role until her posting in the Johnson administration started in 1966.