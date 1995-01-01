Directly out of UCLA in 1977, with bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and computer science and a master’s in computer science, Cheng joined IBM’s Santa Teresa Lab — now the Silicon Valley Lab, a division of the Almaden research facility in San Jose, California — as an associate programmer on the Db2 database project (originally called the Eagle project). Cheng would work various areas of the project, and she eventually led the entire relational data system department. She oversaw the proposal and management of advancements and modifications for the database and its code.

Db2 would soon become ubiquitous in the world’s data centers, and its success would propel Cheng’s career at IBM. Along with another accomplished researcher, Patricia Selinger, she cofounded IBM’s Database Technology Institute (DBTI), a program to establish common goals inside IBM Research to focus and accelerate the creation of database technology. Their intent was to create a space for both emerging technologies research and product development by bringing experts from the two fields into the same room. “DBTI accelerates evolution,” Selinger articulated at the time. “Exploratory scientists lead revolutions.”

At DBTI, Cheng focused on solutions for how to most effectively deploy data to the internet. By the end of 1995, she and her team launched a prototype of the Db2 World Wide Web, followed by Net.Data, an application server providing internet access to corporate databases. The team’s XML Extender for the Db2, meanwhile, enabled integration of XML-formatted data into Db2.

Db2 Everywhere debuted shortly thereafter. It was a tiny, self-managing database system to extend Db2’s functions to handheld computers and cell phones. Through these contributions, Cheng helped to shepherd IBM’s database technology into the internet age, thereby granting average internet users access to vast amounts of data, previously accessible only through proprietary systems.

In 2000, Cheng was recognized for this groundbreaking work on the frontlines of database research, receiving the appointment of IBM Fellow — the first Chinese woman to achieve the designation.