Esaki was born in Osaka, Japan, and raised in Kyoto. By the time he joined IBM at age 34, he already had a reputation as a formidable researcher. His work in tunneling phenomena while at Sony won him acclaim in the growing field of semiconductor physics and brought him to the attention of Robert Gunther-Mohr, then manager of semiconductor research at IBM. It was Gunther-Mohr who first asked Esaki to visit the company’s new laboratory in Yorktown, hoping to entice the young scientist into a long-term residency.

For a man of Esaki’s generation, moving to the United States represented a significant change, if not an outright risk. Esaki began his undergraduate study of physics at Tokyo Imperial University in 1944. Two years later, the name had been changed to the University of Tokyo, and Esaki had survived the firebombing of his city. In the aftermath of the war, the United States became the global leader in science and manufacturing, and researchers like Esaki became citizens of the world. While Esaki and his wife, Masako, maintained close ties to Japan, they reported having little difficulty in adjusting to life in the US, partly due to the international outlook at IBM. “Leo is very casual about it and very much a free spirit,” Masako said in 1973. “But he enjoys his work at IBM, and he likes living here.”

Esaki’s colleagues at IBM described him as a man of wide-ranging interests. He was equally fascinated by bridge, French food and the marketing side of the consumer electronics business. Shortly after he arrived in New York, he took up smoking cigars, a habit he would maintain for decades. Mostly, though, he focused on his work. One colleague praised his “tremendous scope of vision, intuition and imagination.” The researchers he supervised regarded him as a coworker as much as a manager, and the team he assembled worked together for years, with members often returning to his lab at Yorktown after stints in teaching and university research.