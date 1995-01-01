Over the course of 33 years at IBM, Brenda Dietrich dramatically improved the decision-making process for global enterprises, governmental agencies and academic institutions through her influential work in applied mathematics. As a widely recognized technical leader in the field, Dietrich was known for making key advances in management systems, distribution methods and human resources operations through an unwavering belief in the power of data.

From a young age, Dietrich was a fast learner. She entered grade school a year early and earned a BS at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in three years. She immediately enrolled to earn a PhD in operations research at Cornell University where, as a teaching assistant, she was often younger than her students.

Dietrich spent summer breaks applying her burgeoning expertise in operations research to real-world problems at the Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, New York. “I wanted to have something in front of me and not just think of abstract things — that’s what I do in school,” she explained to an IBM publication in 1982. In 1984, after earning her PhD, Dietrich took a full-time research job at Yorktown Heights.

Once at IBM, Dietrich quickly established herself as an invaluable researcher and a technical leader. By 1991, she had been promoted to manager of the Manufacturing Logistics group. In 1995, she founded IBM’s Logistics Application group before stepping into another managerial role at the company’s Optimization Center in 1997.