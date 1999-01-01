Landauer was born in Stuttgart, Germany, in 1927 to Jewish parents. His father, an architect and builder, died in 1934, shortly after Hitler rose to power. Four years later, Landauer’s family fled Nazi rule for the United States, settling in New York City. At 16, Landauer graduated from Stuyvesant, one of the city’s most prestigious high schools, before earning an undergraduate degree in physics from Harvard in just two years.

In 1945, shortly after turning 18, Landauer joined the Navy as an electronic technician’s mate. The experience provided him with a practical education in applied science, which helped shape his characteristically pragmatic approach to physics. In 1950, after returning to civilian life, Landauer reached two more milestones. He earned a PhD from Harvard and married Muriel Jussim, his lifelong partner and companion with whom he had three children.

Out of school, Landauer accepted a position at the Lewis Aeronautical Laboratory of the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (now NASA) in Cleveland, where he studied the physical properties of metals for speculative aircrafts. He returned to New York in 1952 to research semiconductors as part of a team at the recently established IBM Research Laboratory in Poughkeepsie.

By the 1960s, IBM Research had moved to Yorktown Heights, and Landauer stepped into a managerial role as head of the Physical Sciences Department. In 1961, he made a landmark discovery of his own.

Though less than a decade into his work at the company, Landauer had published 11 papers, exploring topics such as ferroelectrics (materials that exhibit spontaneous electric polarization, which can be reversed by external electric fields) and electromigration, which studies how atoms move in a current of electronic energy. While investigating the latter in 1957, Landauer had put forward the so-called Landauer formula: a scattering theory approach to the analysis and modeling of electromigration, which would later have a fundamental effect on the general understanding of quantum transport in metals and semiconductors, including nanoelectronic structures.