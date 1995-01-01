As computer networking grew into a powerful force for business productivity in the 1980s, software designers homed in on how these electronic connections could spur collaboration. Irene Greif emerged as an early pioneer in computer-aided teamwork and brought a more people-centric approach to software design.

In her efforts to create new types of collaborative human-machine systems, Greif drew on experience watching computers and people doing overlapping office tasks. Computer-supported cooperative work (CSCW), a name she first used during a 1984 workshop on collaboration, evolved into a research field that would inform development of a burgeoning class of shared-productivity software.

CSCW married sociology, anthropology and computer science. It focused on learning how people actually work with computers, rather than how they say they work. “You learn very different things when you talk to people or interview them about requirements as compared to when you watch them,” Greif said. “People are just not usually very aware of what they’re doing to make work happen, especially in group settings.”

This may be a common refrain among today’s “design thinking” adherents, but at the time, an observational, highly iterative approach to gathering requirements and building products was unusual. The typical route was to ask customers what they wanted and go build it. In Greif’s method, however, customers, designers and developers collaborated in a shared process. For her pioneering work in CSCW, IBM named Greif an IBM (Lotus) Fellow in 1999. She became the fourth woman to hold the distinction.